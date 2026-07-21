Singer-songwriter to perform at Candlelight Concerts series

PORT TOWNSEND — Tom Melancon will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday during the Candlelight Concerts series at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Taylor St., Port Townsend.

The concert will be simulcast on KPTZ FM 91.9 and will stream at www.trinityumcpt.org.

The event is free, although a donation of $15 per person is requested to benefit Jefferson County Immigrant Rights Advocates, a nonprofit that supports the rights of immigrants and their families who live or work on the Olympic Peninsula.

Melancon, a Seattle-based singer and songwriter, was a founding member the cowpunk band The Pods and Ghost Ranch, which performed Americana music.

In 2019, he formed American Flats, which blended punk and pop with Melancon’s Americana originals.