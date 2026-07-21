Auditions scheduled for Port Angeles Community Players’ production

PORT ANGELES — Rebecca Senne will conduct auditions for the Port Angeles Community Players’ production of “Witch” by Jen Silverman at 6 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

The auditions will be at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Senne will direct the dark comedy during its run from Sept. 25 through Oct. 11. Rehearsals are planned for three to four nights per week.

Senne will cast for several roles:

• Elizabeth Sawyer, a woman in her 40s, 50s or 60s.

• Scratch, a man in his 20s or early 30s.

• Sir Arthur Banks, a man in his 50s or 60s.

• Cuddy Banks, a man in his 20s or early 30s.

• Frank Thorney, a man in his 20s or early 30s.

• Winnifred, a woman in her 20s or early 30s.

In the play, Scratch, a charming devil, arrives in a small town and offers to grant people’s deepest desires in exchange for their souls.

Sawyer, who already has been branded a witch and cast out by the community, becomes a most unlikely holdout.

As temptation spreads, alliances shift and secrets emerge that the entire town begins to unravel.

“Witch” will kick off the community players’ 75th season.

Copies of the play are available to read at the Port Angeles Main Library and the Sequim Branch Library.