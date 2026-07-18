Youth orchestra auditions set for this month

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula Community Youth Orchestra will conduct open auditions from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 27 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 510 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles.

Students who wish to audition should sign up at www.pcyo.kids/events/2026-youth- orchestra-auditions.

Auditions are for winds, strings and percussion for the Port Angeles Youth Orchestra Ensemble and strings only for the Sequim Youth Orchestra Ensemble.

Auditions are free, but the eight-week ensembles cost $150 per student.

Students are expected to be at least 8, have mastered their instrument and be prepared to sit for 75-minute rehearsals through the fall.

The Port Angeles ensemble will rehearse under the direction of Jesse Ahmann, a local cellist and bass player, at 3:30 p.m. on Fridays.

The Sequim ensemble will rehearse under the direction of Christine Faught, a string educator and youth orchestra director, at 4:15 p.m. on Mondays.

The Peninsula Community Youth Orchestra also conducts classes for beginner and intermediate students who are not ready for the youth orchestra, as well as classes for both younger children and adults who wish to learn a string instrument.

For more information, call 360-207-1720 or email registrar@sequim communityorchestra.org.