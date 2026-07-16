BASEBALL: Wilder Senior off to 3-0 start at Babe Ruth Regionals

CALGARY — Wilder Senior sealed the National Division and a day off with a four-hit shutout in a power-packed 13-0 victory over Cheyenne Mustangs 18U at the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional Tournament at Optimist Athletic Park on Wednesday.

The defending champions, Wilder earned a day off today after compiling a 3-0 record in pool play. They will await the winner of the American Division’s second-place squad and the third-place National Division in a game set for 1 p.m. Friday.

Against Cheyenne on Wednesday, the area squad busted out the bats for 14 hits, drew five walks and had three batters hit by pitches in the victory.

Wilder scored six runs in the first two innings. The first of two doubles for Carston Seibel drove home Kody Williams who had reached via a single for a 1-0 lead, with Ethan Staples coming through with an RBI liner to left field for a 2-0 lead.

Seibel’s second RBI double came with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second and drove home a pair of Wilder runners. Wilder added a pair of runs in the same frame via wild pitches and led 6-0 early.

Seibel, Staples and Zach DeBray all had multi-hit games for Wilder Senior.

Bryce DeLeon went six scoreless innings on the mound, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four hitters to earn the victory.

Ethan Swenson was untouched in his lone inning of work to lock down the contest.

Wilder Senior 13, Cheyenne 0

Wilder 2 4 0 0 2 1 0 4— 13 14 1

Cheyenne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 0

Hitting

Wilder Senior — Fisher 2-4, SB, R; Williams 1-2, 2 R; Seibel 2-5, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Oase 1-1, RBI; Waddell 1-4, R; Staples 1-2, BB, R, RBI; Bear 1-2, 2B, RBI; DeBray 2-3, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI.

Pitching

Wilder Senior — DeLeon 6 IP, 4 H, BB, 4 K; Swenson IP.

Wilder Senior 14, Calgary AAA Blues 4

Wilder was in control of Tuesday’s evening’s triumph over one of the two Calgary host squads from the get-go, scoring six first inning runs highlighted by Carston Seibel’s two-run double on the way to a five-inning walkoff win.

The area squad had plenty of scoring opportunities, racking up 13 hits, five walks and three batters were hit by pitches.

Wilder base runners took advantage of some lax defending, stealing 15 bases in 16 attempts, led by three stolen bags by Ethan Swenson.

In the bottom of the first, Sequim’s Devyn Dearinger came through with an RBI single and Wolves’ teammate Ethan Staples stepped up with a two-run single as Wilder led 5-0 before recording a single out.

Sequim’s Zach DeBray brought in Staples on a ground ball error for a 6-0 lead.

Calgary fought back into the game with a four-run fifth inning, but Wilder added seven runs in their half of the frame to end the contest early on a Hunter Tennell ground ball RBI single.

Wilder Senior also scored on a Connor Oase pop fly single, an Abe Brenkman RBI single and another RBI single from Swenson.

Ian Smithson and Kody Williams also added RBI doubles in the big inning for Wilder.

Seibel pitched two perfect innings with four strikeouts to open the game, while Logan Doyle and Carson Waddell combined in relief for Wilder.

Wilder Senior 14, Calgary AAA Blues 4

Cal 0 0 0 0 4 — 4 5 2

Wilder 6 0 0 1 7 — 14 13 2

Hitting

Wilder Senior — Fisher 1-2, R; Smithson 2-2, 2B, 3 R, RBI; Williams 1-2, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI; Seibel 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Tennell 1-3, BB, R, RBI; Dearinger 1-2, R, RBI; Staples 1-1, R, 2 RBI; Brenkman. 2-3, R, RBI; Swenson 1-1, 3 SB, R, RBI.

Pitching

Wilder Senior — Seibel 2 IP, 4 K; Doyle 2 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, K; Waddell IP, 2 H, 2 K.

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Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.