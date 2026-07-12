WEST COAST LEAGUE: Lefties drop series finale to Bells

BELLINGHAM — The Port Angeles Lefties played Bellingham tough Sunday, but a three-run Bells fifth inning was the difference in a 5-2 loss.

The Bells won two out of three games as the West Coast League takes a break for five days for the league’s All-Star break in Victoria, B.C.

The Lefties got both of their runs in the first inning on a Jordan Daniels (Citrus College) RBI single and a Sam Matosich (Centralia College) RBI sac fly. The Lefties could manage just two hits all afternoon.

James Kelsey (Edmonds College) started and shut the Bells out for four innings. He ended up going five innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs and three walks, he struck out one.

Port Angeles’ Carter Enoch (.350 batting average) and Ethan Wood (.322) will be in the All-Star game Wednesday. The Lefties (11-27 overall) will host the Dubsea Fish Sticks from the Pacific International League at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in a nonleague game.

Bellingham 5, Port Angeles 2

PA 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 2 1

Bell. 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 1 x — 5 9 1

Pitching

PA — Kelsey 5 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, K; Duran 2 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 K; Carrell IP, 2 H, ER, 2 K.

Hitting

PA — Daniels 1-4, RBI; Matosich 0-3, RBI; Patterson 1-4, R.

Saturday’s Game

The Port Angeles Lefties got a home run from Matosich and a big day from Nathan Huie (Faulkner University), but it wasn’t enough in an 8-2 loss to Bellingham on Saturday.

Matosich hit his third home run of the year, a solo shot, in the eighth inning, Huie went 3-for-4 with a double and scored a run.

Garrett Patterson (UC-San Diego) started, going four innings and allowing seven hits and one earned run, He walked two and struck out one. Andre Titus pitched a solid final two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Bellingham 8, Port Angeles 2

PA 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2 9 4

Bell. 1 0 3 0 3 1 0 0 x — 8 10 0

Pitching

PA — Patterson 4 IP, 7 H, ER, 2 BB, K; Lynch 0.2 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB; Reilly-Bell 1.1 IP, 2 H, ER; Titus 2 IP, H, 3 K.

Hitting

PA — Matosich 1-2, HR, R, RBI; Huie 3-4, 2B, R; Feltus 1-2, RBI.

Friday’s Game

BELLINGHAM — The Lefties got an outstanding pitching performance from a trio of hurlers and a clutch two-run double from Kaleb Campbell in the seventh inning to pull of a 2-1 victory Friday against the Bellingham Bells.

Xander Cypher (Sumner High School, Hawaii Pacific commit) started the game, going six shutout innings, allowing four hits and two walks. He struck out four. David Zambelli (California Lutheran) pitched two innings, allowing three hits, one walk and an earned run. Dom Miller (Western Oregon) earned the save, pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

The Lefties and the Bells went into the seventh inning tied 0-0 as both pitching staffs dominated.

Port Angeles got their two runs when Matosich and Sam Moore (Lassen College) hit back-to-back singles to put two runners on. Campbell (Centralia College) then crushed a two-run double to drive in two.

Bellingham got one of those runs back in the bottom of the seventh, but Zambelli got a double play on a pop up to end the inning.

Miller came in to pitch the ninth. The Bells got a runner on base who stole second base, then moved to third base on a groundout, but Miller got the final out on a fly out to earn the save.

Patterson finished the game 3-for-4 with a double.

Port Angeles 2, Bellingham 1

PA 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 8 0

Bell. 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 8 1

Pitching

PA — Cypher 6 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 4 K; Zambelli 2 IP, 3 H, ER, BB; Miller IP, H.

Hitting

PA — Campbell 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Patterson 3-4, 2B; Moore 1-4, R; Matosich 1-4, R.