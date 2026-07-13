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CLALLAM COUNTY AMATEUR: Renton’s Justin Johnson defends title

Published 3:45 am Monday, July 13, 2026

By Pierre LaBossiere Peninsula Daily News

Justin Johnson of Renton won the Clallam County Amateur golf tournament for the second straight year, beating two other golfers by one stroke. (Garrett Smithson)

Justin Johnson of Renton won the Clallam County Amateur golf tournament for the second straight year, beating two other golfers by one stroke. (Garrett Smithson)

SEQUIM — Justin Johnson of Renton defended his Clallam County Amateur title, though it was incredibly close on the final day of the three-day tournament with the top three golfers within six shots of each other.

Johnson won with a 3-over-par 219, edging John Siegrist and Alex LemMon, who each shot a 220 to tie for second place.

The three-day event took place at Peninsula Golf Club and Sunland Golf Club on Friday and Saturday, then at 7 Cedars Golf Course on Sunday.

Johnson won with consistency, shooting a 72 on Friday, a 74 on Saturday and a 73 on Sunday.

Siegrist was in first place after Friday and Saturday at 144 (73-71), but fell one stroke behind Johnson with a 76 on Sunday.

LemMon, a golfer from Chico State in Northern California, had a rough start on Friday with a 78, but bounced back with a 72 on Saturday and a solid 70 at 7 Cedars on Sunday to get within one shot of Johnson.

The tournament featured a number of local high school golfers. Coming in third were Andy Lazos (82-74-73) and Port Angeles High School golfer Sky Gelder (82-75-72), both with a 229.

Sequim’s Adrian Aragon, who finished fifth at state this year, blew the field away at his home course at 7 Cedars with a 67. He finished tied for fourth (79-85-67) with Nick Van (81-76-74), both with 231.

Siegrist ended up as the top net golfer with a 1-under-par 215 (71-69-75), tying with Yoon Park (76-70-69). Carl Milam was second at 218 (81-70-67) ,and Port Angeles Hall of Fame basketball player and former NBA referee Bernie Fryer was third net with a 219 (70-77-72).

Interestingly, counting prizes for individual flights, Siegrist ended up winning the biggest purse at $595. Johnson earned $590 and Park earned $580. Milam won a purse of $500.

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