CLALLAM COUNTY AMATEUR: Renton’s Justin Johnson defends title

Justin Johnson of Renton won the Clallam County Amateur golf tournament for the second straight year, beating two other golfers by one stroke. (Garrett Smithson)

SEQUIM — Justin Johnson of Renton defended his Clallam County Amateur title, though it was incredibly close on the final day of the three-day tournament with the top three golfers within six shots of each other.

Johnson won with a 3-over-par 219, edging John Siegrist and Alex LemMon, who each shot a 220 to tie for second place.

The three-day event took place at Peninsula Golf Club and Sunland Golf Club on Friday and Saturday, then at 7 Cedars Golf Course on Sunday.

Johnson won with consistency, shooting a 72 on Friday, a 74 on Saturday and a 73 on Sunday.

Siegrist was in first place after Friday and Saturday at 144 (73-71), but fell one stroke behind Johnson with a 76 on Sunday.

LemMon, a golfer from Chico State in Northern California, had a rough start on Friday with a 78, but bounced back with a 72 on Saturday and a solid 70 at 7 Cedars on Sunday to get within one shot of Johnson.

The tournament featured a number of local high school golfers. Coming in third were Andy Lazos (82-74-73) and Port Angeles High School golfer Sky Gelder (82-75-72), both with a 229.

Sequim’s Adrian Aragon, who finished fifth at state this year, blew the field away at his home course at 7 Cedars with a 67. He finished tied for fourth (79-85-67) with Nick Van (81-76-74), both with 231.

Siegrist ended up as the top net golfer with a 1-under-par 215 (71-69-75), tying with Yoon Park (76-70-69). Carl Milam was second at 218 (81-70-67) ,and Port Angeles Hall of Fame basketball player and former NBA referee Bernie Fryer was third net with a 219 (70-77-72).

Interestingly, counting prizes for individual flights, Siegrist ended up winning the biggest purse at $595. Johnson earned $590 and Park earned $580. Milam won a purse of $500.