STATE BABE RUTH, CAL RIPKEN: Wilder 14U wins state Babe Ruth championship

Wilder 12U’s Mason Henderson is greeted at home plate by his teammates after belting a home run against Silverdale at Lincoln Park on Saturday in the Cal Ripken Northwestern Washington state tournament. Silverdale was able to hold on to win 4-1. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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Wilder 12U’s Mason Henderson belts a home run to deep center-left field against Silverdale at Lincoln Park on Saturday in the Cal Ripken Northwestern Washington state tournament. Silverdale was able to hold on to win 4-1. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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The Wilder 14U team celebrates its Babe Ruth state championship Saturday at Volunteer Field. Wilder 14U beat the FCA Lumberjacks 10-0 to win the state title, winning three out of four games in the tournament. From left, top row, are Top left: Bryan Greenstreet, Carson Greenstreet, Jay Lieberman, Jacob Kimzey, Liam Shea, Gavin Doyle, Brycen Allen, Tristin Konopaski, Evan Kiser and Rob Merritt. From left, bottom row, are Cooper Merritt, Tavin Kettel, Noah Kiser, Kyler Williams, Coleman Keate, Julian Dominguez and Landen Martin. (NOBAS)

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PORT ANGELES — The Wilder 14U team won the state Babe Ruth Tournament on Saturday, beating the FCA Lumberjacks 10-0 in the championship game behind a four-hit shutout by Coleman Keate.

Wilder 14U, 16-4 on the season, won three out of four at the tournament, with the only loss to the Lumberjacks on Friday by the score of 14-11. Wilder 14U also beat the Lynden Lobos 17-0 and Silverdale 14U 16-1.

In Saturday’s championship game, Keate went the full five innings, allowing four hits and one walk. He struck out four. At the plate, he had a hit, a run scored and two RBIs.

Jacob Kimzey was 2-for-3 with a run scored, RBI and a stolen base, while Gavin Doyle was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Cooper Merritt hit a double, scored a run and drove one in, while Noah Kiser had a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Kyler Williams hit a double, scored two runs and drove in two.

Wilder 14U, FCA Lumberjacks 0

FCA 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 0

W14U 3 0 0 7 x — 10 11 7

Pitching

W14U — Keate 5 IP, 4 H, BB, 4 K.

Hitting

W14U — Doyle 202, R, 2 RBI; Kimzey 2-3, R, RBI, SB; Williams 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Merritt 2B, R, RBI; Kiser 1-2, R, RBI, SB; Keate 1-3, R, 2 RBI.

Cal Ripken tournaments

Wilder 14U was the only local team to make it to the championship games, though other teams had good tournaments. Wilder 12U lost in an elimination game Saturday 4-1 to Silverdale.

Mason Henderson hit a home run in the loss and Trust Christenson hit a double.

Wilder 12U went 3-2 in its tournament.

Wilder 11U went o-3 in its tournament while Wilder 10U went 3-3, beating the Kelso All-Stars 8-2 Saturday and losing 6-1 to the FCA Lumberjacks.

Wilder 9U went 3-2 in its tournament, beating the Lynden Lobos Green team 15-5 on Saturday and losing to the BHYB All Stars 14-4.

In all, local teams went 12-11.