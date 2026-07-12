AMERICAN LEGION: Wilder Junior wins three straight

TACOMA — Wilder Junior is having a great Carson Styron Tournament in the Tacoma/Puyallap region this weekend, with three straight wins going into a final game late Sunday.

Wilder Jr. beat Multi-Sports 360 12-2 and ECA 16U 8-3 on Saturday, after beating Wollochet 4-3 on Friday.

Against Multi-Sports 360, Logan Botero had a double and four RBIs, while Morgan Evans was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Noah Johnstad had a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. On the mound, Lalo Dominguez went three innings, allowing no hits and one walk. He struck out five. Counting the early game Saturday, Dominguez finished with eight strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Wilder Jr. won its early game Saturday 8-3 against ECA 16U, getting good pitching from Easton Schlichting and Dominguez and a big game from Parker Pavlak at the plate.

Schlichting started, going six innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs. He walked one and struck out two. Dominguez came in to pitch the seventh inning and struck out the side.

Pavlak went 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored, while Van Johnson hit a triple, scored three runs and drove one in.

Johnstad hit a double, scored a run and drove in two and Wyatt Bruch had a hit, a run scored and two RBIs.

Wilder Jr. (12-10) played Reality Sports 16U Sunday afternoon with the result after press deadline.

Meanwhile, Wilder Sr. (14-10) is traveling to Calgary, Alberta, to play in the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth regionals. Wilder Sr. won regionals last year and qualified for the Babe Ruth World Series. The seniors begin play against the Mafia Baseball Club from Toledo at 9 a.m. today.

Wilder Jr. 12, Multi-Sports 360 2

WJr. 6 3 0 3 — 12 8 0

MS360 2 0 0 0 — 2 3 3

Pitching

WJr. — Pavlak IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 3 K; Dominguez 3 IP, BB, 5 K.

Hitting

WJr. — Evans 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Botero 102, 2B, 4 RBI; Johnstad 1-1, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Irvine 1-2, 2R; Bruck 1-3, R, RBI; Dominguez 1-2, 2 R, RBI.

Wilder Jr. 8, ECA 16U 3

WJr. 0 0 0 5 2 0 1 — 8 9 2

ECA 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3 6 1

Pitching

WJr. — Schlichting 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 2 K; Dominguez IP, 3 K.

Hitting

WJr. — Pavlak 3-3, 3B, 2 R; Johnson 1-3, 3B, 3 R, RBI; Johnstad 1-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Bruch 1-3, R, 2 RBI.

Friday’s Game

TACOMA — Wilder Jr. had just four hits all game against Wollochet, but the juniors made them count in a 4-3 victory Friday over Wollochet.

Wilder Jr.’s Wyatt Bruch and Ryder Trudeau combined to pitch a six-hit gem. Bruch went five innings, allowed five hits and two walks and struck out six. Trudeau pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit, two walks and one earned run. He struck out three.

Van Johnson was 2-or-3 with a double and two runs scored. Asher Irvine was 2-for-2 and Bruch helped his own cause with two RBIs, one of them coming on a sac fly.

Wilder Jr. 4, Wollochet 3

WJr. 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 4 4 2

Woll. 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 3 6 1

Pitching

WJr. — Bruch 5 IP, 5 H, 2 Bb, 6 K; Trudeau 2 IP, H, ER, 2 BB, 3 K.

Hitting

WJr. — Johnson 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Irvine 2-2; Bruch 0-2, 2 RBI, SF.