CAL RIPKEN, BABE RUTH STATE TOURNEYS: Wilder 12U goes 3-1 in pool play, Wilder 14U wins two of three

Wilder 10U pitcher Adrian McComb takes a throw from his catcher in a play at the plate at the Cal Ripken 10U state tournament Friday at Lincoln Park against the Lynden Lobos. Lynden’s Benji Burt got in under the tag to score. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Wilder 12U team won three straight games Friday and late Thursday, with Carson Stoval hitting home runs in all three games to go 3-1 in pool play in their Cal Ripken state tournament at Lincoln Park.

Wilder 12U crushed Hoquiam 10-3 and NBYB 14-0 on Friday after beating the Blackhawks 11-6 Thursday evening.

In the Hoquiam victory, Wilder 12U’s Stoval, Trust Christenson and Geoffrey Sullivan all hit home runs.

Jackson Melnick was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases, while Jace Merritt was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and three stolen bases. Grayson Castelle was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The trip of Mason Henderson, Castelle and Sullivan allowed just four hits and one earned run, while striking out six.

Against NBYB, Wilder 12U came up with 16 hits, led by Stoval, who went 2-for-2 with four RBIs, hitting a home run for the second straight game.

Hunter Goodwin went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Merritt went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, while Lincoln Haller was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Castelle was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI. On the mound, Melnick pitched four innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.

In Thursday’s win over the Blackhawks, Stoval was 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Henderson hit a three-run home run and finished with four RBIs. Melnick also had a hit, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Wilder 12U will begin playing elimination games at 8 a.m. today along with the other Wilder teams.

Babe Ruth

In the Babe Ruth tournament across the street, Wilder 14U crushed the Silverdale All-Stars 16-1 Friday as Wilder went 2-1 in pool play. The 14U elimination games begin at 10 a.m. today.

Cooper Merritt had a big game, going 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs. Kyler Williams was 3-for-3 with a triple and four runs scored. Jacob Kimzey was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs. Finally, Coleman Keate was 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

Noah Kiser and Merritt combined on the mound to allow two hits and one earned run. They struck out six.

Other games

In the other Cal Ripken state tournaments, Wilder 11U lost 17-4 to the Whidbey Warhawks late Thursday and played late Friday against the Lynden Lobos 11U team to wrap up pool play.

Wilder 10U lost 10-5 to the Lynden Lobos 10U team Friday morning. Wilder 10U played the FCA Lumberjacks late Friday.

Wilder 9U had 17 hits in a 13-8 victory Friday over the BHYB National All-Stars on Friday morning. Wilder 9U played the BHYB American All-Stars late Friday in its final pool game.