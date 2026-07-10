WEST COAST LEAGUE: Lefties battle Wenatchee tough in series finale

PORT ANGELES — After a pair of blowout losses, the Port Angeles Lefties gave the Wenatchee AppleSox all they could handle in the series finale, getting the winning run on base in the bottom of the ninth.

But Wenatchee turned a double play to end the game with a 5-3 AppleSox victory, sweeping the Lefties.

Wenatchee got up 2-0 in the first inning, but starter John Hernandez (University of Redlands) settled down, keeping the AppleSox off the board in the second and third innings.

Meanwhile, the Lefties scored a run in the third when Garrett Patterson (UC-San Diego) came in to score on a double-play groundout.

After Wenatchee scored a run in the fourth, Port Angeles came back with two in the fifth to tie it 3-3 on a two-run Madden Ocko (Fordham University) home run.

The score remained 3-3 to the ninth inning as Port Angeles relievers Diego Garcia and Robert Duran (Cal State, San Bernardino) kept the AppleSox in check.

Garcia went three innings, allowing three hits and two walks but no runs. He struck out three. Duran pitched a scores seventh and eighth inning, but in the ninth, Wenatchee touched him up for a pair of runs to take a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

The Lefties had a chance in the bottom of the inning. All-Star Carter Enoch (Saddleback College) led off with a single, while Sam Matosich (Centralia College) had a single and Garrett Patterson (UC, San Diego) was hit by a pitch to load the bases with just one out.

Ocko, who was 3-for-3 in the game up to that point, came to the plate, but Wenatchee was able to get him to ground into a double play to end the game.

Ocko finished 3-for-4 while Patterson scored a pair of runs. Duran took the loss.

The Lefties (7-25) go on the road this weekend against the Bellingham Bells. Port Angeles played Bellingham (20-13) on Friday with the result after press deadline. The Lefties play Bellingham at 6:35 p.m. today and 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

Wenatchee 5, Port Angeles 3

Wen. 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 — 5 8 0

PA 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 3 8 4

Hitting

PA — Ocko 3-4, HR, R, 2 RBI; Patterson 1-2, 2 R.

Pitching

PA — Hernandez 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Garcia 3 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K; Duran 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 K.