AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Pat Webber pickleball winners

PORT ANGELES — The fourth annual Pat Webber Memorial Pickleball Tournament was over the Fourth of July at the Port Angeles Wharf second story parking lot.

The A bracket winners were Mika Nel of Sequim and Bryce Schroeder of Scottsdale, Ariz., for gold. Lizz Neuteufel of Louisville, Ky., and Marc Mullins of Port Angeles won silver and Jake Stein of Alabama and Steve Bennett of Port Angeles earned bronze.

The B brackets winners were Teresa Martin and Kim Gebauer, both of Port Angeles, for gold, Jules Clifford and Ron Baumgardner, both of Sequim, for the silver, and Richard Klawitter and Cindy Osborn of Port Angeles for the bronze.

Peninsula Daily News