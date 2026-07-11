Free music series to continue next week

A large opening-night crowd fills Pope Marine Park in Port Townsend on Thursday for the first Concert on the Dock presented by the Port Townsend Main Street Program to listen to the music from alternative rock band Marco Marco. The free concerts continue every Thursday through August with a new band every week. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

Several free concert series will be conducted in Sequim, Port Angeles and Port Townsend next week.

Venues and the concert lineups include:

Sequim Music in the Park

Mars Garden will perform at Music in the Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the bandshell at Carrie Blake Park, 500 N. Blake Ave., Sequim.

The free concert series is sponsored by the city of Sequim, KSQM 91.5 FM and the Sequim Arts Commission.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and a picnic.

Future performers in the series include Buck Ellard Band on July 21, Bread and Gravy on July 28, SuperNostalgic on Aug. 4, Black Diamond Junction on Aug. 11, Backwoods Hucksters on Aug. 18 and Sound Advice, Aug. 25.

For more information, visit www.visitsunnysequim.com/202/Concerts.

Port Angeles Concerts on the Pier

The Foot Stompers will perform at Concerts on the Pier from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at City Pier, 315 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

The free concert series is hosted by the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts.

Attendees are encouraged to being a chair or blanket as seating is limited. Outside food is welcome, but alcohol may only be purchased at the beer and wine garden.

In the event of rain, the concert will move to the Gateway Transit Center, 125 E. Front St.

Future performers in the series include SuperNostalgic on July 15, Ska Island on July 22, The Nasty Habits on July 29, Great American Trainwreck on Aug. 5 and National Park Radio on Aug. 12.

This year’s series will include two bonus shows:

Reckless Dove will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 18 as part of the Port Angeles Day of Play.

Sound Advice will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 to kick off the Arts In Action festival.

For more information, visit www.onthepier.org.

Port Townsend Concerts on the Dock

Nyby and Marco Marco will perform at the Concerts on the Dock series from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pope Marine Park, 612 Water St., Port Townsend.

The free concert series is hosted by the Port Townsend Main Street program.

Future performers in the series include The Kimball Superstars on July 16, The Backwoods Hucksters on July 23, Daring Greatly on July 30, Uncle Funk and The Dope 6 on Aug. 6, Marmalade on Aug. 13, POSER on Aug. 20 and Kevin Mason and The PT All Stars on Aug. 27.

The concert schedule may be subject to change. Concerts will be canceled in the event of rain.

Parking and a free shuttle service is available at Haines Place Park & Ride, 440 12th St., Port Townsend.

For more information, visit www.ptmainstreet.org/concerts-on-the-dock.