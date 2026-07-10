Concerts, fun days set for Peninsula weekend

Music concerts, Clallam Bay/Sekiu Fun Days and Interdependence Day highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• Concerts in the Barn will continue its season with concerts by the Carpe Diem String Quartet at 2 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday at the Quilcene Lantern, 7360 Center Road, Quilcene.

Concertgoers are encouraged to reserve a seat at www. ticketstripe.com/event-list/concerts-in-the-barn.

The Carpe Diem String Quartet is composed of violinists Sam Weiser and Marisa Ishikawa, violist Korine Fujiwara and cellist Ariana Nelson.

Today’s program, “An American Story,” consists of five individual stories that each follow the life of an ancestor of one of the quartet’s members. Each member of the quartet wrote the music for their ancestor’s story.

Saturday and Sunday will feature “Fünf Stücke für Streichquartett” by Erwin Schulhoff, Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet in F Major, Op. 18, No. 1 and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s String Quartet No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11.

Concerts in the Barn’s season will finish July 17-19 with the Barston Sisters and Friends.

• The Chimacum Farmstand will host its 15th Interdependence Day celebration on Sunday.

The annual all-ages event will celebrate arts, food, culture and community.

Activities include:

— A Chimacum-grown pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon at the Chimacum Grange, 9572 Rhody Drive.

— A Farmers Market, with a petting park and kids activities, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chimacum Farmers Market, 9122 Rhody Drive.

— A Salish Sea Makers Market from noon to 5 p.m. in the Hay Barn at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road.

— Face painting and giant bubble wands in the yard at Finnriver Farm.

— Mini golf and mini milkshakes at 2 p.m. until they run out at the Chimacum Cafe, 9253 Rhody Drive.

— A Pop-up Circus by Pop-Up Movement’s youth performance troupe from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Finnriver.

— A dance party from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the pavilion at Finnriver.

— The Chimacum History Gallery at the Chimacum Corner Farmstand Produce Porch, self-guided nature walks at Chimacum Ridge Community Forest and community information booths at Finnriver will be open all day long.

A $5 to $20 cover charge will be collected at Finnriver from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, email Erika Hitchcock at ssmakersmarket@gmail.com or visit https://www.finnriver.com/interdependence.

• The Port Angeles Arts Council will host the Second Saturday Art Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Port Angeles Waterfront District.

Participants who visit and collect stamps from half of the locations will be entered into a raffle for tickets for either a $50 gift card to Kindred Collective, a $50 gift card to Studio Bob or a 15-inch Copper Salmon made by Eric Molina.

An Art Walk passport can be picked up and returned at any Second Saturday Art Walk location between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Participants must include their contact information to be entered into the drawing.

During the art walk, Harbor Art Gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., Port Angeles, will host a reception for Gail McLain from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

McLain, the gallery’s featured artist for July, will exhibit jewelry, copper work and colored pencil art.

McLain, who grew up in Tukwila, has a degree in graphic design from the University of Washington and worked at Boeing as a production illustrator.

As a longtime resident of the Olympic Peninsula, McLain has sought out different media to capture her love of the area’s plants and wildlife. Her exhibit includes sea creatures formed from copper sheet, hammered and shaped by hand and colored through the careful application of heat.

McLain’s artwork can be viewed at Harbor Art Gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays throughout July.

• Sturtz will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday during the Rainshadow Concerts series at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadow recording or $30 at the door.

The Colorado-based acoustic quartet is composed of Andrew Sturtz, vocals and guitar; Jim Herlihy, banjo; Courtlyn Carpenter, cello; and Will Kuepper, bass.

Sturtz has been touring with groups like the Eli Young Band, Trout Steak Revival, Lillie Mae and Smooth Hound Smith.

The band released “Hyacinth,” its second studio album, in 2024 and is writing songs for a third album.

• The Sam Grisman Project will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $45 to $75 per person at www.fieldhallevents/tickets.

The project features a rotating cast of performers. Tonight’s show will include Grisman on upright bass and vocals, Alex Hargreaves on fiddle, Victor Furtado on clawhammer banjo, Max Flansburg on guitar, Dominick Leslie on mandolin, Nat Smith on cello and Tod Livingston on dobro.

The project pays tribute to the music of such artists as David Grisman, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan, Doc Watson, John Hartford and Mike Seeger.

Danny Barnes, the recipient of the 2015 Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, will open the show.

• The Bayside Art Gallery will host a reception for the opening of “Roots. Chosen.” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in the gallery at the Old Alcohol Plant Hotel, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

“Roots. Chosen.” is a solo exhibition of oil and acrylic paintings by Bilonda Mireille Rommel.

Rommel is a Seattle-based, Congolese-born, self-taught abstract artist. Her art draws on the ceremonial motifs, sacred geometries and living symbols of Luba, Bantu and Kongo traditions.

The exhibit, Rommel’s first solo exhibition, explores the intersections of heritage, identity and deliberate belonging through the duality between the biological, historical foundations we inherit and the communities, paths and identities we claim for ourselves.

“Roots. Chosen.” will be on display from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Aug. 31.

For more information, visit www.baysideart gallery.com.

• The Chuchito Valdés Trio will perform two shows Saturday in the Thomsen Club at Field Arts & Events Hall, 210 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. show and at 8 p.m. for the second show at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $55 to $60 per person at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

Valdes, a seven-time Grammy nominee, plays Cuban music, including Son, Danzon, Cuban Timba and Guaguanco with influences from Afro-Cuban Latin jazz, Bebop, Danzon, Cha-Cha-Cha, Son Montuno and Caribbean rhythms.

The Thomsen Club offers a dinner and jazz club experience upstairs at Field Hall. Drinks and a dinner menu will be available to order.

• Clallam Bay Sekiu Fun Days are scheduled for today through Sunday in downtown Clallam Bay and at the Sekiu Community Center, 42 Rice St., Sekiu.

Festivities will start with the Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Sekiu Community Center.

The Street Fair will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the bus barn parking lot and in the front field at the school.

This year will feature “Moments That Made Us: Americas 250th” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit explores how generations of Americans have given meaning to the ideals set out in the Declaration of Independence.

The Friends of the Library will host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Clallam Bay branch, 16990 state Highway 112.

The festival will kick off with a community potluck at 5 p.m. today at the bus barn.

The Brian Waite Band will perform for an outdoor concert at the library from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. today.

Tonight’s activities will conclude with Trivia Night at 7 p.m. downstairs at the Sekiu Community Hall.

Saturday’s activities will start with signups for the Poker Ride at 8:30 a.m. Then at 9 a.m., participants will ride their bikes and around town to find playing cards. The best poker hand will win.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. with an honor guard, the kiddie parade and the grand parade, and a live auction in the bus barn will follow the parade.

The True North Dance Team Performance will present a line-dancing event at noon at the school.

Also at noon will be a Bucket Dump fundraiser by the bus barn.

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will start at 12:30 p.m., and a blow-up obstacle course will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The North Olympic Salmon Coalition will present plant identification from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the library.

The Beer Bellied Sneeches, with guest singers, will perform live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of Sekiu’s Bay Cafe.

Karolyn Burdick and Larry Burtness will present Clallam Bay History at 7:30 p.m. in the Sekiu Community Center.

Saturday will close with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Sunday will see a Fun Run at 9 a.m. Signups will begin at 8 a.m. at the Clallam Bay Fire Department, 60 Eagle Crest Way, Clallam Bay.

The event will end with the Pop Maneval Cribbage Tournament at 3 p.m. at the Toast and Jam Pub, 31 Frontier St.

For more information, including the full schedule, visit www.clallambaysekiu fundays.info.

• Just Foolin’ Around will perform from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Elks Lodge #2642, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim.

Admission is $12 per person, $10 for lodge members.

• The North Olympic Library System will host a cat-themed teen night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 tonight at the Sequim Branch Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The after-hours event is for teens only.

Participants can enjoy card and board games, watch cat cartoons and decorate cookies.

Stuffed animals are welcome, but pets should be left at home.

Pizza and snacks will be provided.

For more information, visit www.nols.org.

• The Friends of the Sequim Library will conduct a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Friends’ storefront location at Rock Plaza, 10175 Old Olympic Highway.

Proceeds will benefit programs at the Sequim Branch Library.

• Patty Bacon and Roger Steinert will present “Garden Bed Construction: Building an Elevated Planter” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road, Sequim.

The free workshop is part of the Clallam County Master Gardeners’ Digging Deeper gardening series.

Bacon and Steinert will discuss tools and materials for building planters, and then they will demonstrate the construction of a 3-foot by 4-foot elevated planter made from locally sourced cedar.

For more information, call 360-565-2679 or visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam.

• The Clallam County Master Gardeners will present “Outsmarting a Variety of Animal Pests in the Garden” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fifth Street Community Garden, 328 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

The presentation is part of the master gardeners’ Fifth Street Community Garden Clinic, which runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The master gardeners will offer tours, answer plant clinic questions and give timely gardening advice for vegetable gardeners.

For more information, call the Washington State University Extension at 360-565-2679 or visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam/mg.

• The Brian Waite Band will present “Adventurous Rock ‘n’ Roll” at several branches of the North Olympic Library System this weekend.

The trio will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at the Clallam Bay Branch Library, 16990 state Highway 112, Clallam Bay, during Clallam Bay Sekiu Fun Days.

The band also will perform at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sequim Branch Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim, and at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

The shows will include storytelling, humor and rock and roll music.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will present “Starting from Scratch: Your First Steps in Landscape Design” at noon on Saturday.

The free presentation will be in the Humphrey Room at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The lecture will be followed at 1 p.m. by the Jefferson County Master Gardeners’ monthly “Ask a Master Gardener” plant clinic.

Master gardeners will be available to answer questions on selecting the right plants for the environment, composting, insect infestations and unknown pathogens damaging plants.

Attendees may bring a sample of an afflicted plant or bring plant or insect specimens for identification.

Samples of plant problems should include both the healthy and affected tissue; the cut end of the stem should be wrapped with a moist paper towel, and the cut plants should be kept in a cool and dark location to prevent wilting.

For plant identification, include photos or samples of the leaves, branches and stems of the plant, a portion of the fruiting or flowering structure and a representative portion of the stem or bark.

Identification is more likely when more structures of the plant can be examined.

For insect identification, bring an intact specimen in a small container soon after capture; keep it stored in a cool, dark place.

For more information, email Bridget Gregg at bridget.gregg@wsu.edu or visit www.jclibrary.info.

• Cathy Cowley and Jim Lapsansky will be the featured performers at an accordion social from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Shipley Center, 921 E. Hammond St., Sequim.

Accordionists are invited to bring their instruments and play a song or two; the public is welcome to listen or to dance.

Snacks and coffee will be provided.

A recommended donation of $5 will defray room rental costs.