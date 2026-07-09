Grammy nominee to play at Field Hall club

PORT ANGELES — The Chuchito Valdés Trio will perform two shows Saturday in the Thomsen Club at Field Arts & Events Hall, 210 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. show and at 8 p.m. for a second show at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $55 to $60 per person at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

Valdes, a seven-time Grammy nominee, plays Cuban music, including Son, Danzon, Cuban Timba and Guaguanco with influences from Afro-Cuban Latin jazz, Bebop, Danzon, Cha-Cha-Cha, Son Montuno and Caribbean rhythms.

The Thomsen Club offers a dinner and jazz club experience upstairs at Field Hall. Drinks and a dinner menu will be available to order.