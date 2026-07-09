Second Saturday Art Walk set for Saturday in Port Angeles

Gail McLain will exhibit hammered-copper sealife at Harbor Art Gallery during Saturday’s Art Walk in downtown Port Angeles and throughout July.

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Arts Council will host the Second Saturday Art Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Port Angeles Waterfront District.

Participants who visit and collect stamps from half of the locations will be entered into a raffle for tickets for either a $50 gift card to Kindred Collective, a $50 gift card to Studio Bob or a 15-inch Copper Salmon made by Eric Molina.

An Art Walk passport can be picked up and returned at any Second Saturday Art Walk location between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Participants must include their contact information to be entered into the drawing.

During the event, Harbor Art Gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., Port Angeles, will host a reception for Gail McLain from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. McLain, the gallery’s featured artist for July, will exhibit jewelry, copper work and colored pencil art.

McLain, who grew up in Tukwila, has a degree in graphic design from the University of Washington and worked at Boeing as a production illustrator.

As a longtime Peninsula resident, McLain has sought out media to capture her love of the area’s plants and wildlife. Her exhibit includes sea creatures formed from copper sheet, hammered and shaped by hand and colored through the careful application of heat.

“Thanks to a workshop with Clark Mundy, I have become captivated by copper, which lends itself to the water creatures that fascinate me,” McLain said. “There are always new and exciting ways of creating art.”

McLain’s artwork can be viewed at Harbor Art Gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays throughout July.