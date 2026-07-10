Interdependence Day celebration set for Sunday

CHIMACUM — Chimacum will host its 15th Interdependence Day celebration on Sunday.

The annual all-ages event will celebrate arts, food, culture and community.

Activities include:

• Chimacum-grown pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon at the Chimacum Grange, 9572 Rhody Drive.

• Farmers Market, with a petting park and kids activities, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chimacum Farmers Market, 9122 Rhody Drive.

• Salish Sea Makers Market from noon to 5 p.m. in the Hay Barn at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road.

• Face painting and giant bubble wands in the yard at Finnriver Farm.

• Mini golf and mini milkshakes at 2 p.m. until they run out at Chimacum Cafe, 9253 Rhody Drive.

• A Pop-up Circus by Pop-Up Movement’s youth performance troupe from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Finnriver.

• A dance party from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the pavilion at Finnriver.

• Chimacum History Gallery at the Chimacum Corner Farmstand Produce Porch, self-guided nature walks at Chimacum Ridge Community Forest and community information booths at Finnriver will be open all day long.

A $5 to $20 cover charge will be collected at Finnriver from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, email Erika Hitchcock at ssmakersmarket@gmail.com or visit https://www.finnriver.com/interdependence.