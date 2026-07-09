YOUTH BASEBALL: More than 500 players in town for tournaments

Wilder 12U’s Jackson Melnick from Port Angeles takes the ball on a steal attempt Thursday by a a member of the Kelso 12U All-Stars. Kelso was able to win the opener 7-5. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

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More than 500 young baseball players from all around the Pacific Northwest take part in the Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth opening ceremonies at Civic Field on Wednesday night before the Port Angeles Lefties game. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

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PORT ANGELES — More than 500 young ballplayers are in Port Angeles all week for a combined Cal Ripken Northwest Washington state tournament and Babe Ruth State tournament being held at Lincoln Park, Volunteer Field and the Elwha Billy Whiteshoes fields this week.

The event began Wednesday night with the ballplayers filling up the field at Civic Field for opening ceremonies.

Once play began Thursday morning, Wilder 14U, playing in the Babe Ruth state tournament at Volunteer Field, got off to a perfect start, beating the Lynden Lobos 17-0. Wilder 14U banged out 13 hits and Gavin Doyle fired a no-hitter.

Tristin Konoposki went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, while Cooper Merritt went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Noah Kiser was 3-for-4 with a run scored, Jacob Kimzey was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and four stolen bases, and Gavin Doyle was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. Jay Lieberman had a double and three RBIs.

On the mound, Doyle went the entire five innings, allowing one baserunner on a walk. He struck out six.

Wilder 14U got down big 9-2 to the FCA Lumberjacks in a Thursday afternoon game, but roared back to take an 11-9 lead. The Lumberjacks came back with five runs in the sixth and seventh innings to win 14-11.

Kiser was again 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Kyler Williams was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Jacob Kimsey was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Coleman Keate hit a double and drove in a run, while Liam Shea scored three runs and dorve in three.

Cal Ripken tournaments

In the Cal Ripken tournament, Wilder 12U lost a close one in its opener, 7-5 to Kelso 12U. Wilder 12U pitchers allowed just three hits, but seven errors helped Kelso.

Jackson Melnick was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, while Jace Merritt was 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Mason Henderson was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

On the mound, Lincoln Haller went 3⅓ innings, allowing two hits, two walks and two earned runs. He struck out one. Carson Stoval went 1⅔ innings, allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out three.

Wilder 12U played the Blackhawks late Thursday afternoon with the result after press deadline.

In other Thursday games, Wilder 11U played Silverdale and the Whidbey Warhawks after press deadline. Wilder 10U got off to a fantastic start at its state tournament, first beating the NBYB Trash Pandas 12-4 and then coming back to beat the LYB All-Stars 7-1. Wilder 9U beat the Lynden Lobos White squad 22-7.