Meeting set to provide update on Twana Bridge

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson County will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to provide a public update on the Twana Bridge project.

The meeting will be at the Quilcene Community Center, 294952 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

The 1,140-foot bridge on Linger Longer Road spans the Big Quilcene River south of Quilcene.

The update will include a complete timeline for the project; parking, sanitation facilities, dumpster service and law enforcement presence during fishing season, and habitat restoration project goals.

Speakers will include Jefferson County Commissioner Greg Brotherton and representatives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Hood Canal Salmon Enhancement Group and the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe.