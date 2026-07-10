Jury convicts Chimacum man of multiple sex offenses

PORT TOWNSEND — A jury convicted a Chimacum man on multiple sex offenses, including first-degree rape of a child.

Daniel Patrick Griffin, 57, was found guilty on Monday following a five-day trial in Jefferson County Superior Court. The convictions stem from the sexual abuse of a child between 2015 and 2018, when the child was between the ages of 4 and 6, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office stated in a news release.

Court records indicate this is Griffin’s second conviction for the sexual abuse of a child. He was previously convicted in 2000. As a result, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release under the state’s Persistent Offender Accountability Act (“Two Strikes” law for certain sex offenses), the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

Griffin is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31.

The case began in June 2024, when the state Department of Children, Youth and Families received a report that a child, who was 12 at the time, had disclosed to her mother that she had been sexually abused by Griffin years earlier.

During a subsequent forensic interview, the child provided detailed accounts of repeated abuse that occurred while Griffin lived in the family home.

Griffin was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies on July 5, 2024. During a recorded interview with detectives, he denied engaging in inappropriate contact but repeatedly stated he would not dispute her account and described her statements as “her truth,” the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Holly Graham.

“This verdict reflects the courage of a young survivor who came forward after years of abuse,” Prosecuting Attorney James Kennedy stated in the news release. “Our office is committed to holding offenders accountable and to supporting child victims of sexual abuse throughout the judicial process.”

During the trial, the jury heard testimony from the victim, family members, forensic interviewers, a friend of the victim and law enforcement personnel, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.