Discovery Road improvement project to begin Monday

PORT TOWNSEND — The city of Port Townsend will begin construction on the Discovery Road bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements project on Monday.

The work zone includes Discovery Road from McClellan Street and 19th Street to about 100 feet east of Sheridan Street, according to a news release.

Most of the impact to motorists will be east of Grant Street, project manager Laura Parsons said.

The project includes separated bicycle lanes, signage, pavement markings, bicycle lane markings at intersections and pedestrian/bicyclist mixing zone crossing improvements as well as ADA, stormwater and road resurfacing upgrades.

No road closures are planned, but flaggers will direct traffic around the project area, according to the news release.

Residential access is not expected to be disrupted. Work at driveways will be coordinated with each affected resident.

The project is expected to be completed before Sept. 1, when Salish Coast Elementary School reopens.

For more information, call Parsons at 360-774-3017 or email lparsons@cityofpt.us.