Residents displaced after fire in Port Townsend

A residential structure fire displaced Port Townsend residents who were not home at the time. (East Jefferson Fire Rescue)

PORT TOWNSEND — A residential structure fire in Port Townsend displaced residents, who were not home at the time, East Jefferson Fire Rescue officials said.

The fire district responded just after 5 p.m. Tuesday to a reported structure fire in the Towne Point neighborhood.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a storage shed that had spread to the main home of the property. Additional heat damage was noted in a neighboring home, fire district officials said.

A strong westerly wind contributed to moving the fire through the attic of the main residence, causing significant damage to the home, fire district officials said.

With the help of Navy Region Northwest and Clallam County Fire District 3, East Jefferson Fire Rescue crews controlled and extinguished the fire before it spread to additional structures in the neighborhood.

Additional support was provided by the Port Townsend Police Department and Jefferson County PUD.

No injuries were reported.

East Jefferson Fire Rescue officials are investigating the cause.