Firefighters contain slash pile burn near Blyn

Firefighters work to contain a slash pile fire Tuesday night near Blyn. (Clallam County Fire District 3)

SEQUIM — Firefighters worked overnight to contain a slash pile on fire about 7 miles off Woods Road in Blyn.

Fire District 3 personnel responded about 9:54 p.m. Tuesday to a 10-foot by 10-foot fire and reported flames about 10 to 15 feet high with 5 mph winds. First responders reported the fire had grown to about a half-acre and was beginning to have multiple spot fires.

Incident command was established and the fire was named the Salmon Fire, district officials said.

Crews from three Fire District 3 stations responded with an engine, two brush engines, a water tender and a battalion chief. Additional resources from the state Department of Natural Resources were requested.

Crews engaged established a hose line and perimeter around the fire along and extinguished spot fires downhill. The fire was turned over to DNR at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire district officials said.