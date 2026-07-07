Sturtz to perform for Rainshadow Concerts series

Sturtz, from left, Jim Herlihy, Courtlyn Carpenter, Will Kuepper and Andrew Sturtz, will perform at Rainshadow Recording at Fort Worden Historical State Park on Friday.

PORT TOWNSEND — Sturtz will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday during the Rainshadow Concerts series at Rainshadow Recording.

The event will be in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadowrecording or $30 at the door.

The Colorado-based acoustic quartet is composed of Andrew Sturtz, vocals and guitar; Jim Herlihy, banjo; Courtlyn Carpenter, cello; and Will Kuepper, bass.

Sturtz has been touring with groups like the Eli Young Band, Trout Steak Revival, Lillie Mae and Smooth Hound Smith.

The band released “Hyacinth,” its second studio album, in 2024 and is writing songs for a third album.