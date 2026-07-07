Sam Grisman Project to play at Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — The Sam Grisman Project will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $45 to $75 per person at www.fieldhallevents/tickets.

Friday’s show will include Grisman on upright bass and vocals, Alex Hargreaves on fiddle, Victor Furtado on clawhammer banjo, Max Flansburg on guitar, Dominick Leslie on mandolin, Nat Smith on cello and Tod Livingston on dobro.

The project pays tribute to the music of such artists as David Grisman, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan, Doc Watson, John Hartford and Mike Seeger.

Danny Barnes, the recipient of the 2015 Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, will open the show.