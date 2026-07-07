Clallam Bay/Sekiu Fun Days set for this weekend

CLALLAM BAY — Clallam Bay Sekiu Fun Days are scheduled for Friday through Sunday.

The annual event is held during the second weekend in July in downtown Clallam Bay and at the Sekiu Community Center, 42 Rice St.

Festivities will start with an art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Sekiu Community Center.

A street fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the bus barn parking lot and in the front field at the school.

This year also will feature “Moments That Made Us: Americas 250th” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibit will explore how generations of Americans have given meaning to the ideals set out in the Declaration of Independence.

The Friends of the Library will host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Clallam Bay branch, 16990 state Highway 112.

The festival will kick off with a community potluck at 5 p.m. Friday at the bus barn.

The Brian Waite Band will perform for an outdoor concert at the library from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Friday’s activities will conclude with Trivia Night at 7 p.m. downstairs at the Sekiu Community Hall.

Saturday’s activities will start with signups for the Poker Ride at 8:30 a.m. Then at 9 a.m., participants will ride their bike around town to find playing cards. The best poker hand will win.

A parade will start at 11 a.m. with an honor guard, and a live auction will follow the parade in the bus barn.

The True North Dance Team Performance will present a line-dancing performance at noon at the school.

Also at noon will be a Bucket Dump fundraiser by the bus barn.

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will start at 12:30 p.m., and a blow-up obstacle course will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The North Olympic Salmon Coalition will present plant identification from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the library.

The Beer Bellied Sneeches, with guest singers, will perform live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of Sekiu’s Bay Cafe.

Karolyn Burdick and Larry Burtness will present Clallam Bay History at 7:30 p.m. in the Sekiu Community Center.

Saturday will close with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Sunday will see a Fun Run at 9 a.m. Sign-ups will begin at 8 a.m. at the Clallam Bay Fire Department.

The Pop Maneval Cribbage Tournament will be held at 3 p.m. at the Toast and Jam Pub, 31 Frontier St.

For more information, visit www.clallambaysekiufundays.info.