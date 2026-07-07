Port Angeles Fine Arts Center to host giant puppet show

PORT ANGELES — String and Shadow will present “Night At The Grand Opera: A Giant Puppet Show!” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Webster’s Woods at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Admission is $22 per person, $18 for arts center members and $8 for kids and students at www.pafac.org/programs/string_and_shadow.

The performance will take attendees into a candlelit European opera house bursting with chaos, comedy, romance and revolution.

The story features love triangles, backstage drama, rebellious plots, art-loving flies and mischievous vermin.

String and Shadow employs large puppets, elaborate cardboard sets, paper-mache creations and original music.