Free music series begins this week

Several free concert series will continue in Sequim, Port Angeles and Port Townsend this week.

Venues and the concert lineups include:

Sequim

Music in the Park

Salty ALL DAY will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the bandshell at Carrie Blake Park, 500 N. Blake Ave., Sequim.

The free event will kick off the 2026 Music in the Park summer concert series sponsored by the city of Sequim, KSQM 91.5 FM and the Sequim Arts Commission.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and a picnic.

Future performers in the series include Mars Garden, July 14; Buck Ellard Band, July 21; Bread and Gravy, July 28; SuperNostalgic, Aug. 4; Black Diamond Junction, Aug. 11; Backwoods Hucksters, Aug. 18; and Sound Advice, Aug. 25.

For more information, visit www.visitsunnysequim.com/202/Concerts.

Port Angeles

Concerts on the Pier

The Foot Stompers will perform at Concerts on the Pier from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at City Pier, 315 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

The free concert series is hosted by the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts.

Attendees are encouraged to being a chair or blanket as seating is limited. Outside food is welcome, but alcohol may only be purchased at the beer and wine garden.

In the event of rain, the concert will move to the Gateway Transit Center, 125 E. Front St.

Future performers in the series include SuperNostalgic, July 15; Ska Island, July 22; The Nasty Habits, July 29; Great American Trainwreck, Aug. 5; and National Park Radio, Aug. 12.

This year’s series will include two bonus shows:

Reckless Dove will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 18 as part of the Port Angeles Day of Play.

Sound Advice will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 to kick off the Arts In Action festival.

For more information, visit www.onthepier.org.

Port Townsend

Concerts on the Dock

Nyby and Marco Marco will perform at Concerts on the Dock from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pope Marine Park, 612 Water St., Port Townsend

The free concert series hosted by the Port Townsend Main Street Program will run weekly through Aug. 27.

Future performers include The Kimball Superstars on July 16, The Backwoods Hucksters on July 23, Daring Greatly on July 30, Uncle Funk and The Dope 6 on Aug. 6, Marmalade on Aug. 13, POSER on Aug. 20 and Kevin Mason and The PT All Stars on Aug. 27

The concert schedule may be subject to change. Concerts will be canceled due to rain.

Parking and a free shuttle service is available at Haines Place Park & Ride, 440 12th St., Port Townsend.

For more information, visit www.ptmainstreet.org/concerts-on-the-dock.