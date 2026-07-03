Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – The creators of Broadway at Sunset (which is taking place at Filed Arts & Events Hall) Kyle LeMaire, Morgan Bartholick, co-writers and performers, Linda Dowdell, musical director, and Denise Winter, co-director, from Key City Theatre.

Second segment – Joel Ricci, discussing the upcoming live rendering and album release party for #WALocal band Librarians.

Third segment – Wendy Bonham coach/volunteer and Clallam County Special Olympics coordinator with Clallam County Orcas, discussing their upcoming golf tournament fundraiser called The Bob Cup.

Tuesday – Garth Schmeck from Sequim Bike Studios discussing E-Bikes.

Second segment – Kara Patt, Development Director with Olympic Nature Experience, discussing the longest running, year round, outdoor school on the Olympic Peninsula.

Third segment – Sam Grisman discussing his upcoming encore performance at Field Arts & Events Hall, with special guest banjoist Danny Barnes.

Wednesday – Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter.

Second segment – Local Realtor Mae Graves, discussing real estate trends in Clallam County.

Thursday – Clallam County Commissioners Mike French and Randy Johnson, with Tim Dalton, Clallam County Housing and Grant Resource Director, discussing housing and a Peninsula Behavioral Health update.

Second segment – Pat McCauley from Sequim Sunrise Rotary, discussing their upcoming “Taste of Provence” fundraising event.