EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features a forum for state Legislature District 24 Position 2 with candidates Bradley Callaway, Mark Hodgson, Kaylee Kuehn, Patrick DePoe and Marcia Kelbon.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce — Monthly luncheon meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. in the second-floor meeting room of the Red Lion Hotel, 221 N. Lincoln St.

Tickets for the luncheon are $25 if preregistered at www.portangeles.org; at the door, they are $30 for members and for nonmembers, and can be purchased from the meeting room cashier.

This week features Rep. Emily Randall.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., at noon in Port Angeles.

This week features Peninsula College President Suzy Ames.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person Friday at 7 a.m. at Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh Street in Port Angeles.

This week features BioChar MYNO Carbon CEO Thor Kallestad.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for information.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in-person noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Clallam County Emergency Management, presented by Ranee Nankani.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Olympic Kiwanis Club — Meets in-person 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Thursday at Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive in Port Angeles. Coffee will be served.

This week features club board meeting.

• Soroptimist International of Port Angeles-Noon Club — Meets at noon on the first three Fridays of each month at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features a committee meeting.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Soroptimist meeting who do not order lunch or beverage.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09,Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

This week features Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings on Fridays at 7 a.m. at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Rd., Sequim, and online via zoom.

This week features a club assembly.

Programs can be found on their website, http://sequimsunriserotary.org. For a zoom invitation, email sequimsun riserotaryclub@gmail.com.

• Sequim Rotary Noon Club (PSDP)— Meets in person at noon every Thursday at the Big Elk Restaurant, 707 E Washington Street, Sequim.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club – Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Hwy 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings Wednesdays at 7:15 a.m. In-person at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker Street, Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform.

This week features Jefferson County Commissioner Position 3 candidate Stephan Nieman.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsend SunriseRotary@gmail.com.

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All of the above meetings are open to the public.