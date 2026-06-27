Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Master Gardeners Jeanette Stehr-Green and Judy English.

Tuesday – Marty Bluewater, the sole caretaker of Protection Island, discusses his life and work on the closed-to-the-public wildlife refuge.

Second segment – Vicky Blakesly and Tyler Benedict discuss the Sequim City Band’s upcoming Fourth of July concert.

Wednesday – City Of Port Angeles: Courtney Bornsworth, Natural Resources and Grant Administrator, discussing the City Shade Street Tree Program application window, now open, and Carter Droz, Facilities Coordinator: Day of Play scheduled for July 18.

Second segment – Korean War veteran Gerald Rettela, discussing his involvement with the Senior Olympics/Nationals competition.

Thursday – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.