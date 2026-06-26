The DoW is changing cybersecurity rules: What local contractors need to know

FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES working within the federal marketplace, the rules of engagement are shifting. The Department of War (DoW) is rolling out its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, and it is no longer something small businesses can afford to ignore.

Phase 1 of the CMMC implementation is officially underway. Running from Nov. 10, 2025, through Nov. 9, 2026, this initial phase focuses primarily on Level 1 and Level 2 self-assessments.

For local contractors, that means the window to align internal systems with federal standards is open right now.

Historically, doing business with the military relied heavily on an honor system. Companies self-attested that they met basic federal cybersecurity requirements.

CMMC changes that completely.

It introduces mandatory, independent verification to ensure that every contractor and subcontractor handling government data is protected.

The program is designed to secure the defense industrial base from increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

It focuses on protecting two types of data: Federal Contract Information (FCI), which is basic data created under a government contract, and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), which is sensitive, non-public government data.

CMMC breaks compliance into three distinct levels:

• Level 1 (Foundational): Covers basic cyber hygiene for companies handling FCI and requires a yearly self-assessment.

• Level 2 (Advanced): Ramps up significantly for anyone handling CUI, aligning with stringent national standards (NIST SP 800-171) and requiring official audits from certified third-party assessors.

• Level 3 (Expert): Reserved for high-priority defense programs facing advanced, persistent threats.

For small businesses on the North Olympic Peninsula, ranging from local manufacturers and machine shops to specialized IT providers and marine service contractors, this is not just an administrative tech issue. It is a fundamental contract eligibility issue.

When a contract comes up for renewal, the required CMMC certification must already be in place, or the work goes elsewhere.

Get prepared

The transition can feel overwhelming, especially for small teams operating without a dedicated IT department. However, early preparation is the key to protecting your revenue streams, and local businesses do not have to navigate this alone.

At the North Olympic Peninsula Apex Accelerator, our mission is to help local businesses successfully navigate the complexities of government contracting.

We provide confidential, no-cost, one-on-one technical assistance to help you break down CMMC requirements, evaluate your current digital footprint and build a roadmap to compliance.

Whether you need to register on SAM.gov, draft a formal System Security Plan (SSP) or figure out exactly which tier of compliance your business falls under, our advisors are here to help you bridge the gap.

Reach to out the North Olympic Peninsula Apex Accelerator for support at: https://www.clallam.org/apex.