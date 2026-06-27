EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features a candidate forum for state House, Legislative District 24, Position 1, with incumbent Democrat Adam Bernbaum, Republicans Eric Pratt and Aiden Hamilton and Independent Ted Bowen.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

This week features a farewell celebration for a Chilean exchange student and a Bosnian feast to celebrate Bosnia’s soccer team win.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features the Clallam Resilience Project presented by Minnie Whalen.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club — Meets in person at noon on Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays. In person at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform.

This week features a board meeting and assembly.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsendSunrise Rotary@gmail.com.

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All of the above meetings are open to the public.