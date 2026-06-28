YOUTH BASEBALL: Wilder 14U and 12U teams win five out of six

The Wilder 14U team beat the WBC Colts Black team by the identical score of 11-1 in a pair of games last week.

In Thursday’s victory, Jacob Kimzey was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Kyler Williams was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Liam Shea hit a double and Cooper Merritt had a hit, two stolen bases and three runs scored.

Noah Kiser pitched two innings, allowing a hit, an earned run and two walks while striking out three. Williams pitched three innings, allowing no hits and one walk. He struck out one.

In Wednesday’s win, Kiser was 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored, while Tavin Kettel hit a double and drove in a run. Williams had a hit and three runs scored, while Merritt had a hit, a run scored and two RBIs.

On the mound, Carson Greenstreet went three innings, allowing four hits and one earned run. He walked one and struck out three. Shea struck out six in three innings, allowing just one hit,

Wilder 12U

The Wilder 12U Cal Ripken All-Star team won two out of three games this weekend.

Wilder lost to the Lynden Lobos 3-2 in a tight pitchers’ duel that saw just nine hits combined by both teams.

Jackson Melnick had a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base while Mason Henderson had a hit, an RBI and a stolen base.

Carson Stoval pitched two innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and two walks. He struck out three. Lincoln Haller pitcher three innings, giving up two hits, an earned runs and two walks. He struck out two.

Wilder 12U beat the Blackhawks 12U team 5-2 on Saturday.

Henderson was 2-for-3, with a run scored and two RBIs, while Hunter Goodwin was 2-for-3. Geoffrey Sullivan had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

Goodwin pitched 3⅔ innings, giving up one hit, one walk and one earned run. He struck out six. Sullivan pitched 2⅓, giving up two hits, one walk and an earned run. He struck out two.

In a 19-0 victory earlier Saturday, Henderson and Stoval each hit home runs, while Jacob Potter hit a triple. Henderson and Melnick combined to pitch a no-hitter.