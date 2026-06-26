AREA SPORTS: East Jefferson Rivals youth football and cheer registration

East Jefferson Rivals football, cheer registration

CHIMACUM — Online registration is underway for East Jefferson Rivals Youth Football and Cheer programs for kids in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade.

An in-person registration will be held at HJ Carroll Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Preseason football and cheer camps will be held July 16-18 and practices will begin July 27.

Teams will be based on grade level: Seniors: A squad for players in seventh and eighth grades (cannot turn 15 before Dec. 1); Juniors: B squad for fifth and sixth grades (cannot turn 13 before Dec. 1)

Third- and fourth-graders will play at the Sophomore level (C squad, can’t turn 11 before Dec. 1), and first- and second-graders will play Freshman level (D squad) with the option to choose tackle or flag football.

Transitional kindergarten through first grade will play flag football.

The cost is $345 for camp and football, $270 for football only.

For cheer, the cost is $375 for camp and football, $300 for cheer season only.

Payment plans are available.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-EJRFBCheer26.

PC to host youth camps

PORT ANGELES — Peninsula College will host a pair of basketball camps for ages 7-13 this summer.

The camps will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 6-10 and Aug. 3-7.

Developing fundamental skills such as dribbling, shooting and passing, building basketball IQ through game scenarios, and fostering essential life skills like sportsmanship and teamwork all are all part of the camp.

The cost is $100 per attendee.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-PCHoopsCamp.

For more information, contact women’s basketball head coach Alison Rose at acrumb@pencol.edu.

Balance Bike League

PORT ANGELES — An open house for Lincoln Park BMX’s upcoming Balance Bike League for kids ages 18 months to 5 years old will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Lincoln Park BMX is located at 1798 W. Lauridsen Blvd.

The league is designed for kids who aren’t on pedal bikes or who are not comfortable on pedal bikes to learn to ride while developing balance, building confidence and getting ready to race.

The league will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 8, 15, 22 and 29. The cost is $40 for a year-long USABMX membership.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-BalanceBike.

JeffCo lifeguard course

PORT TOWNSEND — The YMCA of Jefferson County will hold a lifeguard certification training course July 13-17 at the Mountain View Pool, 1919 Blaine St.

Participants must be at least 15 years old by the last day of class, pass a swim test before the course registration deadline and complete online training through the YMCA Learning and Career Development Center before registering for the class.

Completion of the class will provide the following certifications: YMCA Lifeguard V7, Basic Life Support, Adult First Aid, Pediatric First Aid and Emergency Use of Medical Oxygen.

A swim test will be held at noon Wednesday or by appointment.

The course is $25, with the fee waived for those pursuing a lifeguard position with the YMCA.

To complete the online training, visit https://www.olympicpeninsulaymca.org/ymcalifeguard or email Rylee Carr at r.carr@olympic peninsulaymca.org.

Peninsula Daily News