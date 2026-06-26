DICK BROWN BASEBALL: Swenson tosses 2-hitter with 14 Ks as Wilder Senior moves to 2-0

PORT ANGELES — Ethan Swenson racked up 14 strikeouts in a complete game, two-hitter as Wilder Senior improved to 2-0 in its Dick Brown Memorial Tournament with a 5-0 win over Rooster Baseball 18U at Civic Field on Thursday evening.

Swenson walked only one batter during his dominant seven innings on the mound.

Easton Fisher was plunked by a pitch to open the bottom of the first and came home on a Rooster’s throwing error after Kody Williams’ sacrifice bunt for a 1-0 lead.

Wilder Senior added two more runs with two outs in the fourth inning.

Lincoln Bear walked and Ethan Staples reached on an error with Owen Leitz coming through in the No. 7 spot with a two-run double to left field for a 3-0 Wilder Senior lead.

Bear later added a sacrifice fly and Leitz an RBI single to put Wilder Senior up 5-0 after six frames.

Wilder Senior (8-7) faced RBI Dirtbags 18U late Friday and will continue tournament play today at Civic Field.

Wilder Sr. 5, Rooster 0

Rooster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 4

Wilder 1 0 0 2 0 2 X — 5 5 0

WP: Heinzinger

Hitting

Wilder — Leitz 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Williams 1-2, R; Tennell 1-3; Bear 0-1, BB, R; Staples 1-2, R; Seibel 0-2, HBP, R; Fisher 0-2, HBP, R.

Pitching

Wilder — Swenson 7 IP, 2 H, BB, 14 K.