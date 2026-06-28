DICK BROWN TOURNAMENT: Wilder Senior walks off the win in semifinals

Wilder Senior’s Easton Fisher takes a big cut at a pitch against the WBS Colts Black squad Sunday at Civic Field. Fisher had the game-winning hit against the Colts Black.

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Wilder Senior’s Ethan Staples fire a pitch to a WBS Colts 16U batter on Saturday. Staples threw a complete-game three-hitter as the seniors won 9-1 to move to the semifinals game Sunday. (Photos by Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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Editor’s Note: Wilder Senior won the championship game 2-1 over the Cascade Baseball Club in another walkoff. For more details, look in Tuesday’s sports section or go to www.peninsuladailynews.com on Monday.

PORT ANGELES — The Wilder Senior Baseball Club played for the Dick Brown Memorial championship Sunday night after press deadline after winning its semifinal game in the afternoon on a walk-off single by Easton Fisher.

Wilder Senior beat the WBS Colts Black 18U team 2-1 as pitchers Brayden Martin and Kody Williams went toe-to-toe with a trio of Colts’ pitchers. The two staffs combined to allow 11 hits in the game.

Wilder Senior played CBC 18U in the title game. Look for results of that game online at www.peninsuladailynews.com and in Tuesday’s sports section.

Wilder Senior got its first run in the fourth inning on a double by Lincoln Bear. He moved to third on a dropped third strike and came in to score on a wild pitch.

As starter Martin was dealing, the seniors went into the sixth inning holding on to the 1-0 lead. In the sixth, the Colts broke through for a tying run on a walk followed by a double. Williams came in to pitch in relief of Martin, getting a strikeout with two runners on and two outs to keep the score at 1-1.

Williams allowed a harmless single in the seventh and in the bottom of the inning, Carston Seibel and Carson Waddell got a rally going with back-to-back walks. Waddell’s walk came after he was down in the count 1-2.

A wild pitch moved the runners up to second and third and then Fisher came through with the game-winning single to score Seibel.

Martin with 5⅓ innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and five walks. He struck out five. Williams pitched 1⅔ innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Waddell also hit a double.

Wilder Sr. 2, WBS Colts Black 1

Colts 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 6 1

WSr. 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 2 5 1

Pitching

WSr. — Martin 5 IP, 5 H, ER, 5 BB, 5 K; Williams 1.2 IP, H, BB, 3 K.

Hitting

WSr. — Fisher 2-3, RBI, Bear 1-3, 2B, R; Waddell 1-2, 2B; Smithson 1-2.

Saturday’s Game Wilder Sr. 9, WBS Colts 16U 1

The Wilder Seniors got a fantastic pitching performance from Ethan Staples in a 9-1 win over the WBS Colts 16U squad to complete pool play.

Staples pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 11. He gave up one earned run and three walks.

Owen Leitz was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, while Williams hit a double, scored a run and drove in two.

Bear hit a double, scored a run and drove one in, while Hunter Tennell went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Waddell also drove in two runs.

Wilder Sr. 9, WBS Colts 16U 1

WBS 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 4

WSr. 3 0 0 0 4 2 — 9 8 2

Pitching

WSr. — Staples 6 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 BB, 11 K.

Batting

WSr. — Leitz 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Tennell 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Williams 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Bear 1-2, 2B, RBI, R, 2 BB; Waddell 0-1, 2 RBI.

Friday’s Game RBI Dirtbags 5, WSr. 1

The Wilder Seniors lost a tough pitchers’ duel to the RBI Dirtbags 5-1 Friday night.

The seniors gave up just seven hits and two earned runs, but the Dirtbags scored three unearned runs and their pitchers allowed just three hits by the seniors.

Connor Oase had a hit and an RBI, while Hunter Tennell had a hit and a run scored.

RBI Dirtbags 5, WSr. 1

RBI 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 — 5 7 2

WSr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 3 2

Pitching

WSr. — Dearinger 5.1 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Doyle 0.2 IP, H, K; Waddell IP, 2 H, ER, 2 BB.

Hitting

WSr. — Oase 1-3, RBI; Tennell 1-2, R.

Wilder Jr. Saturday’s Game

Wilder Jr. managed just a pair of hits, both by Wyatt Bruch, in a 9-1 loss to the CBC 16U team Saturday.

CBC 16U 9, Wilder Jr. 1

WJr. 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 2 2

CBC 0 0 4 3 0 2 — 9 10 0

Pitching

WJr. — Dominguez 5 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Evans 0.1 IP, 2 H, ER, BB.

Hitting

WJr. — Bruch 2-3, R.

Friday’s Game CBC 18U 12, Wilder Jr. 4

Wilder Junior managed just four hits against the older CBC 18U team in a 12-4 loss.

Noah Johnstad was 2-for-3, while Bruch had a double, a run scored and two RBIs.

CBC 18U 12, WJr. 4

CBC 0 2 7 0 3 — 12 11 1

WJr. 1 1 0 0 2 — 4 4 1

Pitching

WJr — Irvine 2.1 IP, 3 H, 7 ER, BB, 2 K; Brinton 2.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 BB, K.

Hitting

WJr. — 2-3; Bruch 1-2, 2B, R, 2 RBI.