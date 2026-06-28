WEST COAST LEAGUE: Edmonton sweeps pair of games from the Lefties

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Port Angeles lefties struggled in their first two games this weekend against the Edmonton Riverhawks, losing 10-2 on Saturday and 9-2 on Friday.

The Lefties got decent pitching in Saturday’s loss, but a pair of errors allowed six unearned runs while the Lefties managed just five hits in a 10-2 loss.

Carter Enoch (Saddleback College) went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, while Tommy Markey (Fordham) had a single and an RBI.

Starter Devon Hewitt (Paradise Valley Community College) went four innings, allowing five hits and four walks, but gave up just one earned run. He struck out four. Matt Capel (Edmonds College) went an inning and struck out two.

Sunday’s game was postponed due to rain and lightning in the Edmonton area.

The Lefties (5-21) have Monday off as they return home from northern Alberta. They return to play a three-game non-league series beginning at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Civic Field against a Cascade Collegiate League opponent. The Cascade Collegiate League is a summer baseball league consisting of players from NWAC schools.

Edmonton 10, Port Angeles 2

PA 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2 5 2

Edm. 0 4 1 0 0 2 3 0 x — 10 9 0

Pitching

PA — Hewitt 4 IP, 5 H, ER, 4 BB, 4 K; Kelsey 3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Capel IP, 2 K.

Hitting

PA — Enoch 2-4, 2B, R, RBI; Markey 1-3, RBI.

Friday’s Game Edmonton 9, Lefties 2

The Port Angeles Lefties lost the opener to the Edmonton Riverhawks 9-2 as Port Angeles managed just five hits.

The Port Angeles pitching staff allowed nine hits and eight walks to the Riverhawks.

Enoch hit a double, scored a run and drove in a run. Caden Young (Fordham) was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Garrett Patterson (Citrus College) had an RBI on a sac fly.

Edmonton 9, Port Angeles 2

PA 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 5 0

Edm. 0 3 1 2 1 0 0 2 0 — 9 9 0

Pitching

PA — Buranasiri 4 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, BB; Julkowski IP, 2 H, ER, K; Diego Reilly-Bell, 2.2 IP, H, 2 ER, 6 BB, 2 K.

Hitting

PA —Enoch 1-3, 2B, R, RBI; Young 1-3, R; Patterson 0-2, SF, RBI.