Port Townsend’s Mauro a finalist for Bainbridge city manager position

The Bainbridge Island City Council has selected two finalists in its search for its next city manager, both of whom are serving in similar roles in western Washington municipalities.

The finalists are John Mauro and Jeff Niten.

Mauro has served as Port Townsend’s city manager since 2019, and Niten has served in the same position for Mountlake Terrace since 2023.

Mauro was previously the chief sustainability officer for Auckland Council in New Zealand and a policy analyst in the Seattle Mayor’s Office. Niten also served as Shelton’s city manager for four years and has held numerous roles in other Washington cities.

The selected candidate will replace interim city manager Ellen Schroer, who has been serving in that capacity since previous city manager Blair King retired in March.

Bainbridge Island operates with a council-manager form of government, in which the city council is responsible for hiring and overseeing a city manager, who serves as the organization’s chief executive officer and reports directly to the council. City staff report to the city manager.

Finalists will participate in interviews with the council and interview panels comprised of community partners, advisory group representatives and city leadership.

The council is expected to make a selection this summer.