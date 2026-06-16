‘Wine Words’ slated Thursday in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES — Mary Lou Sanelli will present “Wine and Words: An Author Salon With Mary Lou Sanelli” at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The salon will be at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Admission is $25 per person, $20 for members of the center, at www.pafac.org/programs/events/wine_and_words.

The salon features wine, light bites, live music, a reading and author talk by Sanelli and a dance inspired one of Sanelli’s reading.

Sanelli, an author, columnist, choreographer and ballet-jazz teacher, will share insights from her newest work, “In So Many Words.”

She has written 14 books spanning nonfiction, fiction, memoir, poetry and children’s literature.

“In So Many Words,” a collection of essays about the Pacific Northwest, has been nominated for both the Pacific Northwest Book Award and the Washington State Book Award in 2025.

The evening will conclude with a specially choreographed dance inspired by an essay from the book and performed by Salina Treider, the owner of Studio360.

For more information, visit www.marylousanelli.com.