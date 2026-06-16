AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Wilder Senior sweeps doubleheader

BELLINGHAM — Getting some solid pitching from the duo of Brayden Martin and Kody Williams and some powerful hitting from Carston Seibel, Ian Smithson and Hunter Tennell, the Wilder Baseball Club seniors swept the Whatcom Post No. 7 club 5-3 and 5-0 in a doubleheader.

The sweep, avenging a pair of losses to Whatcom Post No. 7 earlier this month, gave the seniors a 2-2 record in the American Legion AAA Div. 1 conference.

In the opener, Williams pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits and one walk. He struck out seven.

Tennell was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Smithson also hit a solo home run.

Owen Leitz had a hit, a run scored and an RBI, while Bryce DeLeon had a hit and a stolen base.

In the nightcap, Wilder Senior scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out the win. Seibel had a big RBI single in the inning for a go-ahead run and he later came in to score an insurance run.

Martin started, going six innings and allowing seven hits and one earned run. He walked one and struck out two. Seibel pitched the seventh to earn the win, walking one and striking out two.

Seibel finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Tennell was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Williams had a double, a run scored, an RBI and a walk.

Wilder Senior (2-2) played the Kitsap Rebels on Tuesday night after press deadline. They are next scheduled to play Lakeside Recovery AAA in Bellevue four times on Saturday and Sunday.

Wilder Sr. 5, Whatcom Post 0

WSr. 1 0 0 2 0 2 0 — 5 9 0

What. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 1

Pitching

WSr. — Williams 7 IP, 4 H, 7 K, BB.

Hitting

WSr. — Tennell 2-3, HR, R, 3 RBI; Smithson 1-4, HR, R, RBI; Leitz 1-1, R, RBI; DeLeon 1-3, SB.

Wilder Sr. 5, Whatcom Post 3

WSr. 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 5 8 4

What. 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 — 3 7 2

Pitching

WSr. — Martin 6 IP, 7 H, ER, BB, 2 K; Seibel IP, BB, 2 K.

Hitting

WSr. — Seibel 3-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Tennell 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Williams 1-3, 2B, R, RBI, BB.