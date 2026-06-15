WEST COAST LEAGUE: Lefties shut out by Kelowna in series finale

KELOWNA, B.C. — The Port Angeles Lefties wasted a great start by Kaleb Williams but were unable to shut down Kelowna all game as the Falcons eventually won 8-0 Sunday to win two out of three games in the series.

A trio of Kelowna pitchers allowed just six hits.

Starter Kaleb Williams (Paradise Valley Community College) took the loss, He went 4⅔ innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs. He walked four and struck out three. However, the bullpen got touched up for eight hits and eight earned runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Tyson Pettingill (Cal State San Bernardino) was 2-for-4 with a double and Jordan Daniels (Chaffey College) was 2-for-3. Madden Ocko (Fordham) also hit a double for the Lefties.

Kelowna also won 7-1 on Saturday. Port Angeles took the series opener 9-7 with two runs in the top of the ninth inning.

Port Angeles (4-11) had Monday off for a travel day and returns to West Coast League play today, hosting defending champion Bellingham (9-6) at 6:35 p.m. at Civic Field.

Kelowna 8, Port Angeles 0

PA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 6 1

Kel. 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 5 x — 8 13 0

Pitching

PA — Williams 4.2 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 3 K; Weise 2.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, K; Ruiz 0.1 IP, 4 H, 5 ER; Glowinkowski 0.2 IP, H, BB.

Hitting

PA — Pettingill 2-4, 2B; Daniels 2-4; Ocko 1-3, 2B.