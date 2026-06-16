COLLEGE SIGNINGS: Sequim athletes gather to sign for college teams

These Sequim High School athletes gathered last week to sign to play sports in college. From left are Zeke Schmadeke (football), Solomon Sheppard (basketball), Colin Feik (soccer), Sydney Thomas-Harris (flag football), Brayden Wopperer (football) and Andrew Keeler (football). (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

SEQUIM — A week prior to graduation, Sequim High School celebrated its student-athlete seniors at a special assembly for those going on to play sports post-high school, including baseball, basketball, football, flag football, golf, soccer and wrestling.

They held ceremonial commitment signings with coaches and athletes sharing their appreciation for one another and the community on May 29. Six of the 11 athletes were able to attend with others having prior commitments.

Student-athletes recognized included Adrian Aragon going on to play golf for Olympic Community College; Lincoln Bear, baseball for Heston College in Kansas; Raimey Brewer, soccer for Peninsula College, Colin Feik, soccer for Peninsula College; Andrew Keeler, football for University of Mary-North Dakota; Solomon Sheppard, basketball at Pierce College; Ezekiel “Zeke” Schmadeke, football for Linfield University in Oregon; Sydney Thomas-Harris, flag football for Hastings College in Nebraska; Kaiden Tosland, soccer for YWC (YesWeCollege) in Genoa, Italy; Johnny Vilona, wrestling for The Evergreen State College; and Brayden Wopperer, football for Pacific Lutheran University.

Flag football first

For its first year in existence, Sequim’s girls flag football team now has a collegiate athlete in Thomas-Harris.

Sequim coach Kathleen Rose said Thomas-Harris has played the sport for only seven months and she’s learned it, loved it and now earned a place to play it.

“They’re gonna be very fortunate to have you on the line on defense, and hopefully you’ll come back and teach us everything you’re learning,” Rose said.

Thomas-Harris said her other rec league coach Sam Salanoa with Young Athletes for Christ (YAC) reached out to colleges on her behalf.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity,” she said. “I’m happy to keep playing the sport.”

She helped the Wolves in their first season as an organized sport win the co-Olympic League championship, and earn a berth in the state playoffs.

Sheppard soared

Boys basketball coach Craig Brooks said he was proud of Sheppard, a first-team all-Olympic League player, for his ability to play aggressive and handle pressure on and off the court.

“You’ve dealt with adversity and dealt with it with strength, and showed a lot of class, so I’m really proud of you,” he said. “I’m excited to watch you play at Pierce. Keep working on your game, keep building. It’s really cool to see where it’s gone in the last four years, and how much further it can go.”

Football signees

Football coach Ian Henley said Wopperer came to Sequim for his senior year and played the 3 position, similar to a fullback and slot receiver, and he’ll play fullback for the Lutes, too.

Wopperer will play with his friend Dylan Mann from Port Angeles, and follow his dad Terry’s footsteps, who also played there. He thanked God, coaches, parents and teammates before saying, “Go Lutes!”

Schmadeke will play defensive end for Linfield University, Henley said.

He’s a great leader on and off the football field, Henley said, while also playing basketball and baseball at an all-league level for the Wolves.

“(Schmadeke) is a very athletic individual, a great kid, and I know he’s really excited about the opportunity,” Henley said.

After playing defensive end and tight end for the Wolves, Keeler signed on to the University of Mary as the team’s long snapper.

Henley said Keeler has been a great leader on the team, and he’s excited for the opportunity in college.

Keeler thanked his parents and coach Cody Buckmaster for pushing him and helping him get this far in football.

On behalf of boys soccer coach Ian McCallum, who couldn’t attend the assembly, Henley said Feik is very dedicated to the game, especially this year as team captain, and they wish him well on his next soccer adventure. Feik thanked God, his previous coaches and teammates who helped push him. He too rallied for his new team saying “Go Pirates!”

Aragon tied for fifth at the 2A state golf meet in May to give Sequim its highest finish since 2022. Brewer set a single-season record of 13 assists, and finished with a school record of 38. She also is third among Sequim soccer players with 78 points in her career.