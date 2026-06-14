AMERICAN LEGION: Wilder 14U hangs on for victory

PORT ANGELES — The Wilder 14U Club beat Sound Baseball Club 4-3 on Sunday, hanging on to hold off a seventh-inning rally, improving to 4-1 on the season.

Brycen Allen was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Cooper Merritt had a hit and two RBIs.

Noah Kiser had a hit and two runs scored, while Tristin Konopaski had a hit and a run scored.

On the mound, Kyler Williams went three innings, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out three. Jay Lieberman went two innings, allowing two hits and one earned run. He struck out three.

Liam Shea went two innings, allowed three hits and one earned run. He struck out two. In the bottom of the seventh with the tying run on third base, he got a strikeout and a groundout to end the game and earn a save.

The Wilder 12U Cal Ripken all-star team lost a wild game to Westside Hype 12U 17-10 on Sunday. Wilder 12U got ahead 5-0, then fell behind 7-5, then tied 8-8. Westside finally blew the game open with eight runs in the sixth inning.

Carson Stovall hit a home run and drove in two runs, while Mason Henderson hit a home run and drove in three runs. Hunter Goodwin hit a double and scored three runs.

Meanwhile, Wilder Junior swept a pair of games against the Tri County Baseball Club based in Mount Vernon 10-7 and 20-11 on Saturday.