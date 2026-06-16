PENINSULA ADVENTURE SPORTS: A photo finish at the Bon Jon Pass Out

Douglas Liedle of Issaquah, left, and Gavin Gamble of Port Angeles come to the Bon Jon Pass Out finish line at Worthington Park in Sequim tied neck-and-neck for first place. They were declared the co-winners as they finished with identical times. (Peninsula Adventure Sports)

Joey Gish of Sequim (368) takes off at the starting line at Worthington Park in Quilcene in the 2026 running of the Bon Jon Pass Out Gravel Unravel gravel bike race put on by Peninsula Adventure Sports. Gish, sponsored by Sequim Bike Studio, finished third in the grueling 80-mile long course race. (Jesse Major Photography/Peninsula Adventure Sports)

QUILCENE — For one of the few times in recent memory, Bon Jon Pass Out Gravel Unravel competitors didn’t end up caked in mud.

The weather was dry and warm for this weekend’s race, which went high into the Olympic Mountains between Quilcene and Blyn. A total of 245 riders took on the passes above Quilcene, some of them coming from as far away Utah, California, Montana, Oregon and British Columbia.

The Bon Jon Pass Out is the first of two Gravel Unravel gravel bike races put on by Peninsula Adventure Sports, with the second the Why-Not-Chee race July 18 in the Wynoochee Lake area south of Olympic National Park.

The Bon Jon Pass Out began and ended at Worthington Park in Quilcene with a 32-mile short course with 4,000 feet of elevation gain, a 55-mile medium course with 6,000 feet of cumulative elevation gain and an 80-mile-long course with 9,000 feet of cumulative elevation gain. The high point on all three courses was 3,591 feet in elevation, with the starting line in Quilcene at 39 feet above sea level.

There was an exciting photo finish in the overall short course winner. For the first time ever, the finish was so close, Gavin Gamble of Port Angeles and Douglas Liedle of Issaquah were declared co-winners with identical times of 2 hours, 10 minutes, 53 seconds.

“It was just too uncertain with the way the timing system works and the angle of the camera shot,” said race director Lorrie Mittman.

The overall medium course winner was Alder Threlkeld of Seattle (3:22:44), while the long course winner was Ben Schauland of Seattle in 4:39:30.

The women’s long course winner was Rebecca Book of Seattle (5:37:33), the women’s medium course winner was Alyssa Carr of Seattle (3:31:24) and the women’s short course winner was Jamie Rogers of Mercer Island in 2:28:20.

For full results, go online at https://tinyurl.com/BonJonResults2026.

The next race to be put on by Peninsula Adventure Sports after the Why-Not-Chee is the Great Olympic Adventure Trail run on Sept. 12, a half-marathon, marathon and 50K trail run in the mountains west of Port Angeles.

Full category winners include:

Bon Jon Pass-Out

Saturday

Long Course

Overall — Ben Schauland, Seattle, 4:39:30.

Women — Rebecca Book, Seattle, 5:37:33.

Masters 45-plus — Cory Forrest, Vancouver, B.C., 5:08:39.

Women’s Masters 45-plus — Mailusa Bai, Port Angeles, 7:12:36.

Super Masters 60-plus — Christian Zauner, Silverdale, 5:36:29

Women’s Super Masters 60-plus — Carla Wigen, Ravensdale, 7:56:31.

Medium Course

Overall — Alder Threlkeld, Seattle, 3:22:44.

Women — Alyssa Carr, Seattle, 3:31:24.

Masters 45-plus — Joe Holmes, Bainbridge Island, 3:34:24.

Women’s Masters 45-plus — Sally Moore, Seattle, 4:10:22.

Super Masters 60-plus — Kempton Baker, Seattle, 3:53:43.

Women’s Super Masters 60-plus — Carol Kester, Sequim, 4:45:22.

Single Speed — Craig Isenberg, Port Townsend, 4:09:30.

Juniors under 18 — Teo Gaffney, Bainbridge Island, 3:45:21.

Short Course

Overall — Gavin Gamble, PA; Douglas Liedle, Issaquah (tie), 2:10:43.

Women — Jamie Rogers, Mercer Island, 2:28:20.

Masters 45-plus — Dwayne Dabbs, Gig Harbor, 2:44:20.

Super Masters 60-plus — John Nilssen, Bainbridge Island, 2:41:46.

Women’s Super Masters 60-plus — Robin Long, Seattle, 2:47:52.

Non-Binary — Austen James, Silverdale, 2:54:08.