EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Coroner consideration, fireworks ban on docket

Peninsula board and commissions will consider the appointment of a coroner, banning fireworks in unincorporated Jefferson County and interviewing candidates to fill an open port commission seat next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider a resolution to appoint Rebecca Shankles as county coroner during their weekly business meeting Tuesday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will hear the first quarter timber revenue report from the state Department of Natural Resources during a special meeting at 1 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• Resolutions appointing members to various volunteer boards and committees.

• An agreement with Tyler Technologies, Inc. for a $216,800 one-time fee and an annually recurring fee of $101,520 to provide inmate tracking and reporting software.

• Amended contracts with the state Health Care Authority to update the points of contact for the clinical services division at the county jail and the juvenile detention division.

• An agreement with the state Military Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a $36,653 Emergency Management Preparedness Grant.

• A pre-application questionnaire for a $200,000 Recreation Access Grant Program from the state Recreation and Conservation Office.

• A pre-application questionnaire for a $4,150 Heritage Fund Grant from the Heritage Advisory Board.

• An agreement with Accurate Electric Unlimited for $1,179,043 to upgrade cameras, door locks, control monitors, intercom systems and wiring at the county jail and the juvenile detention facility.

• A contract with Salish Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization for $29,677 to provide case management for drug court, drug testing and therapeutic youth services.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. July 14 regarding a proposed $359,306 Opportunity Fund grant for the Dry Creek Water Association.

• A discussion of proposed budget revisions, supplemental appropriations and debatable emergencies for consideration on May 30.

• An amended amendment with the state Department of Health for $56,273 to provide various health and human services programs.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Social and Health Services for client service programs from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027.

• An update on the proposed amendment of Clallam County Code Chapter 21.01 Building and Construction Code, Section 21.01.110 “Expiration and Renewal of Permits” that attempts to address concerns raised during a recent public hearing.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Revenue Advisory Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.clallamcountywa.gov/669/Live-Archived-Meetings-Online.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83769639254?pwd=FmcMflhkxw6df902xa2tsxu6UAHGVB.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 837 6963 9254 and passcode 12345. https://clallamcountymrc.org/meetings-events

• The Clallam County Board of Health will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will conduct a public hearing regarding a proposed ban on fireworks in unincorporated Jefferson County when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• An update on first quarter timber revenues from the state Department of Natural Resources.

• Final approval for vacating a portion of the county’s Mumby Road right-of-way.

• An amended agreement with Olympic Resources, LLC for tree removal at the Oil City Road culvert replacement project.

• A letter of support for the Port Townsend Paper Corp’s U.S. Marine Highway grant application to revitalize its dock.

• Sub-recipients agreements totaling $30,152 with the city of Port Townsend, Disabled Hikers, the Jefferson County Historical Society, Peninsula Trails Coalition and the Port Townsend School District to provide programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

• An agreement with the state Health Care Authority for up to $769,580 to provide inmate heath care services from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027.

• An agreement with the Hood Canal Coordinating Council for $53,919 to implement phase 5 of the Hood Canal Regional Pollution Identification Correction project.

• An agreement with the North Olympic Salmon Coalition to allow stewardship activities on county-owned parcels along the Dosewallips River.

• An agreement with Tetra Tech for $69,329 to provide conceptual design work for the expansion of the Port Hadlock water reclamation facility.

• Agreements with Port Ludlow Associates, the Jefferson County Library and East Jefferson Fire Rescue to place ballot drop boxes at 60 Paradise Road, Port Ludlow, the Nordland Fire Station and the Jefferson County Library.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Budget Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82408317878.

For audio only, call 252-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 824 0831 7878.

• The Jefferson County Board of Health will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82378389363.

To listen only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 823 7838 9363.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us/1088/Agenda-Minutes.

Collaborative group

The Intergovernmental Collaborative Group will discuss an economic development framework with representatives of the North Olympic Development Council when they meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The group is composed of members of four entities: Jefferson County Commission, Port Townsend City Council, the Port of Port Townsend and the Jefferson County Public Utility District.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Point Hudson Pavilion Building, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit https://zoom.us/j/94250777040 or go to www.co.jefferson.wa.us and follow the links under “Quick Links: Videos of Meetings-Streaming Live.”

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter webinar ID 942-5077-7040.

Public comments can be emailed to icg@co.jefferson.wa.us.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will interview candidates for an open seat on the commission during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81460023326.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter webinar ID 814 6002 3326. No passcode is required.

The agenda is posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the PUD offices, 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282. The meeting ID is 4359992575#.

The agenda is posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Clallam Transit

Clallam Transit board members will meet at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Clallam Transit System administration building, 830 W. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810276869.

To listen in, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 858 1027 6869. No passcode is needed.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.clallamtransit.com/board.

Jefferson Transit Authority

The Jefferson Transit Authority board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson Transit board room, 63 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://jeffersontransit.com/AgendaCenter/Jefferson-Transit-Authority-Board-2.

Peninsula Housing Authority

The Peninsula Housing Authority board will meet at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the board room at the housing authority, 727 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88198760354?pwd=kyTh4bF1WnGaGVT8YcHy5DPwdkMebt.1.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 881 9876 0354 passcode 041154.

The agenda is posted at https://peninsulapha.org/about-us/#minutes.

Jefferson County Conservation District

The Jefferson County Conservation District supervisors will conduct a special meeting 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://meet.goto.com/446376813.

For audio only, call 866-899-4679 and enter access code 446-376-813.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.jeffersoncd.org/board-meetings/2026-board-meetings.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings or https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=m7529765759cd9451b10a51b3648fcf99.

For audio only, call 1-844-992-4726 and enter access code 2553 161 1229.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but it will be entered into the meeting record.

The agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Peninsula College

The Peninsula College board of trustees will hear a report on cuts to the instruction budget when they meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet at the Cornaby Center, A12, at the college’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Public comments and questions may be submitted to kgriffith@pencol.edu until 5 p.m. Monday.

The agenda is posted at https://pencoledu.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Port Angeles schools

The Port Angeles School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in room 208 at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

The meeting will stream at https://www.youtube.com/@portangelesschooldistrict.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.boarddocs.com/wa/pasd/Board.nsf/public.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

Attendees can register for a Zoom link at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/pDVRNt13TqKp6jIWz4VHUA.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Sequim schools

The Sequim School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room, 503 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/sequim/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

OESD 114

The Olympic Educational Service District 114 board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be at district headquarters, 105 National Ave., Bremerton.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://olympicesd114.diligent.community/Portal.

OESD 114 serves the 15 school districts on the Kitsap and North Olympic peninsulas by delivering educational services that can be more efficiently or economically performed regionally.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympicmedical.org/calendar.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-information.

Fire District 2

The Clallam County Fire District 2 commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85838855316?pwd=kI1ztxID3fR9LZEgBxLnPPzQMXq89b.1.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.

Fire District 3

Clallam County Fire District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.

East Jefferson Fire-Rescue

The East Jefferson Fire-Rescue commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 6, 9193 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.ejfr.org

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Fire Rescue commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

The full agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.

Hood Canal Coordinating Council

The Hood Canal Coordinating Council will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the council’s offices, Liberty Bay Marina, Suite 124, 17791 Fjord Drive NE, Suite 124, Poulsbo.

To view the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86736606009.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 867 3660 6009 and passcode 787670.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at https://hccc.wa.gov/about/events.

The council is a watershed-based council of governments consisting of Jefferson, Kitsap and Mason counties and the Port Gamble S’Klallam and Skokomish tribes. It was established in 1985 to address concerns about water quality issues.

Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation Board

The Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet at the Forks Community Center, 90 Maple Ave., Forks.

Cemetery commission

The Quilcene Cemetery commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

The commission will meet at the Quilcene Museum, 151 E. Columbia St., Quilcene.

The public is invited to attend.