Arts and entertainment scheduled for Peninsula weekend

Concerts, art and historic speeches highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• Lisa Lanza will host a concert to benefit Ugandan AIDS orphans at 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church of Port Townsend, 1111 Franklin St.

A $20 to $25 donation, cash or check, is suggested for attendees 21 and older.

Lanza, a pianist, will be joined by the Port Townsend String Sextet, marimbist Robert Blomster, the PT Saxophone Quartet, pianists Michael Carroll and Elise Sinclair, soprano Jeannie Oneppo, the All City Choir and the Port Townsend Youth Chorus.

Port Townsend’s Grace Lutheran Church has been supporting relationships with orphans in Uganda since 2002.

About 70 orphans have graduated from the program, and they have moved on to careers as teachers, social workers, electricians, hair dressers, wood workers, nurses, midwives and physicians.

The program includes Ralph Vaughn Williams’ “The Lark Ascending,” performed by the Port Townsend String Sextet with soloist Karl Perry, as well as selections by Ravel, Chopin, Piazzolla, Bernstein and Gershwin.

For more information, visit www.gracelutheranpt.org.

• Second Saturday Art Walk will be hosted by the The Port Angeles Arts Council from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Port Angeles Waterfront District.

Participants who visit and collect stamps from half of the locations will be entered into a raffle for tickets to the Rumba Kings at Field Arts & Events Hall on Aug. 15.

An Art Walk passport can be picked up and returned at any Second Saturday Art Walk location between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Participants must include their contact information to be entered into the drawing.

Special events in June include:

— Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., will host a reception for “Better Together” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Better Together” is a collaborative exhibit featuring works by attendees at Clallam Mosaic along with pieces by Bailliew “Bayloo” Lewis, the artist-in-residence at Clallam Mosaic’s All In Arts Studio.

At 6 p.m., Clallam Mosaic’s Snappy Players will present an encore performance of “Sasquatch: Dead or Alive” a multimedia play that reveals the truth behind the legend.

Guests also will enjoy live music by Hayden Lindsay, Casey Fall and Luke Stanton.

For more information, visit www.studiobob.art.

— The Harbor Art Gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., will host a reception for the opening of “Waterways,” a solo exhibit by Andréa Woods, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The exhibit will feature oil paintings inspired by the rivers, coastlines and tidal margins of the Pacific Northwest.

“Ever-changing, knitting the land together, water is a source of sustenance and life for all who live in the Pacific Northwest,” Woods writes. “Over time, we watch the water carve and shape the land, and we adapt to its urgings. It is a blessing to live here.”

“Waterways,” will be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays throughout June.

• Rosies At The Wharf, 115 E. Railroad Ave., Suite 209, will celebrate its first anniversary at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The event will include live music by Tevis Hodge Jr. from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. followed by an after-hours performance by Chris Spillman and guests.

Rosie’s will offer several cocktail specials during the celebration.

For more information, visit www.rosiesatthewharf.com.

• The League of Women Voters of Jefferson County will present “We The People Have Spoken: Inspiring Oratory from the First 250 Years of the Republic” at noon Sunday at the Tyler Street Plaza in Port Townsend.

The program, which is modeled after the American Lyceum movement of the 19th century, will feature condensed versions of 15 speeches from U.S. history presented by local individuals.

The speeches are:

• George Washington’s 1796 Farewell Address, read by Genevieve Barlow.

• Seneca Chief Red Jacket’s 1806 Address to White Missionaries and Iroquois Six Nations, read by Jerry Sukert.

• Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Gettysburg Address, read by Michelle Hensel.

• Nez Perce Chief Joseph’s 1877 Surrender Speech, read by Jerry Sukert.

• Carrie Chapman Catt’s 1936 Message to Sweet Briar College: The Woman’s Century, 1820-1920, read by Ki Gottberg.

• Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s 1944 State of the Union Message to Congress: The Economic Bill of Rights, read by Charley Pope.

• Dwight D. Einsenhower’s 1953 “The Chance for Peace” delivered before the American Society of Newspaper Editors, read by Erin Lamb.

• John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s 1961 Inaugural Address, read by Ben Thomas.

• Fannie Lou Hamer’s 1964 testimony before the Credentials Committee at the Democratic National Convention, read by Alise Moss-Vetica.

• Raul Yzaguirre’s 1994 address to the graduating class of Mercy College in White Plains, N.Y., read by Esiquio Uballe.

• Elie Wiesel’a 1999 White House speech, The Perils of Indifference, read by Bobbie Butler.

• John McCain’s 2000 remarks, The Cause of Citizenship, read by David Goldsmith.

• Peter MacDonald’s 2017 White House address on the Navajo Code Talkers, read by Jerry Sukert.

• Amanda Gorman’s 2021 The Hill We Climb, from the inauguration of Joe Biden, read by Rufina Garay.

“We are thrilled to bring together community voices to illustrate through speech the roots and foundation of our democracy, as well as the highs and lows on the rocky road we have traveled since the historical expressions set forth in the preamble of the U.S. Constitution,” said Jackie Aase, the league’s co-chair.

The program will be presented outdoors, so attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and to dress for the weather.

For more information, visit www.lwvwa.org/jefferson.

• Live Life Loud 2026 will start at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Quilcene Lantern, 7360 Center Road, Quilcene.

Tickets are $35 per person at https://btt.boldtype tickets.com/events/18446 6878/live-life-loud-2026. Youth 17 and younger will be admitted free.

The show will feature nine local and regional bands using two stages for nonstop heavy punk and metal.

Headliners include Gaytheist, a three-piece punk/metal band from Portland, Ore.; Year of the Cobra, a power duo; and the legendary punk band Coffin Break.

“We are excited for our return to Quilcene Lantern to play this year’s Live Life Loud summer fest,” said Coffin Break guitarist Todd Ohashu. “We had the pleasure to play at this amazing all-ages venue last year and look forward to our trip back to the Olympic Peninsula.”

Also performing are Shame Banger, a punk band from Seattle; Trigger Object, a solo project of Portland multimedia artist and composer Vern Avola; Key Party from Poulsbo and Port Hadlock; Kingtide from Port Townsend; Ocasta from Port Angeles; and Diablo Meltdown from Port Hadlock.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. and there will be a happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a deal for a hot dog and a Rainier tall boy for $6.

• “Miss Holmes” will continue its run with a show at 7 tonight and matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the main stage at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students, at www.pacommunityplayers.org or at the box office.

Longtime patrons of the playhouse should note that start times for shows have changed this year.

The play, written by Christopher M. Walsh, is inspired by the Sherlock Holmes stories written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle but is set in a steampunk version of Victorian London.

• Sol Azul will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Taps @ The Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., Fort Worden Historical State Park, Port Townsend.

No cover charge.

• The North Olympic Library System will host a reception for the opening of “Farm to Table” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

The exhibit will include paintings, drawings, photography, fiber art, poetry and mixed-media creations from more than 40 local artists, all inspired by agriculture and food.

The reception will include beginner-friendly line dancing lessons for all ages taught by Bailey Bee as well as light refreshments.

“Farm to Table” will be on display during library hours through Aug. 15.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• The Friends of the Sequim Library will conduct a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in its storefront location at Rock Plaza, 10175 Old Olympic Highway.

Proceeds will benefit programs at the Sequim Branch Library.

• The Clallam County Master Gardeners will present “Providing Optimum Care for Your Growing Vegetable Plants” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fifth Street Community Garden, 328 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

The presentation will kick off the Fifth Street Community Garden Clinic, which will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The master gardeners will offer tours, answer plant clinic questions and provide advice for vegetable gardeners during the monthly clinic.

For more information, call the Washington State University Extension at 360-565-2679 or visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam/mg.

• The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will present “Planting on a Septic Field” at noon Saturday in the Humphrey Room at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The free lecture will be followed at 1 p.m. by the Jefferson County Master Gardeners’ monthly “Ask a Master Gardener!” plant clinic.

The free clinic will be in the Humphrey Room at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

Master gardeners will be available to answer questions on selecting the right plants for the environment, composting, insect infestations and unknown pathogens damaging plants.

Attendees may bring a sample of an afflicted plant or bring plant or insect specimens for identification.

Samples of plant problems should include both the healthy and affected tissue; the cut end of the stem should be wrapped with a moist paper towel, and the cut plants should be kept in a cool and dark location to prevent wilting.

For plant identification, include photos or samples of the leaves, branches and stems of the plant, a portion of the fruiting or flowering structure and a representative portion of the stem or bark.

Identification is more likely when more structures of the plant can be examined.

For insect identification, bring an intact specimen in a small container soon after capture; keep it stored in a cool, dark place.

For more information, email Bridget Gregg at bridget.gregg@wsu.edu or visit www.jclibrary.info.

• The Sequim Prairie Grange will host its first ice cream social of the season from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the grange hall, 290 Macleay Road.

The menu will include banana splits and sundaes for $7 each.

Proceeds will benefit the Clallam County Junior Livestock Auction.

• Port Angeles Pride will host Pride on the Pier from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at City Pier, 221 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

The annual event will celebrate the 2SLGBTQIAA+ community on the Olympic Peninsula.

The celebration will feature vendors, live music and drag performances.

For more information, visit www.prideonthepier.org or email portangelespride@outlook.com.