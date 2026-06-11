Site Logo

Port Ludlow Art League to host speakers

Published 1:30 am Thursday, June 11, 2026

By Peninsula Daily News

PORT LUDLOW — Susanna Baker will attempt to demystify the pastel medium at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Baker will speak during a meeting of the Port Ludlow Art League at the Beach Club, 121 Marina View Drive, Port Ludlow.

Guests are welcome to attend for a $5 fee.

Baker is a local pastel artist and a member of the Northwest Pastel Society.

Pastels are not quite painting and not quite drawing, but a separate medium that offers vibrant colors.

During her presentation, Baker demonstrate the step-by-step use of pastels on a simple landscape.

Attendees will receive a small sheet of pastel paper and sample pastels to try their hand at the medium.

Baker will also display some of her finished works.

For more information, visit www.portludlowart.org.

You Might Like