Port Ludlow Art League to host speakers

PORT LUDLOW — Susanna Baker will attempt to demystify the pastel medium at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Baker will speak during a meeting of the Port Ludlow Art League at the Beach Club, 121 Marina View Drive, Port Ludlow.

Guests are welcome to attend for a $5 fee.

Baker is a local pastel artist and a member of the Northwest Pastel Society.

Pastels are not quite painting and not quite drawing, but a separate medium that offers vibrant colors.

During her presentation, Baker demonstrate the step-by-step use of pastels on a simple landscape.

Attendees will receive a small sheet of pastel paper and sample pastels to try their hand at the medium.

Baker will also display some of her finished works.

For more information, visit www.portludlowart.org.