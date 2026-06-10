Studium Generale spring series complete with Great Decisions

PORT ANGELES — Lynn Ilon and Roger Wagner will present “Great Decisions” at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

The presentation will complete the Studium Generale spring lecture series in Little Theater on Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Wagner will discuss the reason for the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency, its role through the decades and how the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 affects its authority.

Ilon will discuss the structure of U.S. taxation, public debt, and how recent changes to them are increasingly affecting middle- and lower-income Americans.

Great Decisions is a community-based learning program established by the Foreign Policy Association.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.