Fine arts center to host Summertide Solstice Festival

PORT ANGELES — The Summertide Solstice Festival is set from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The free outdoor festival will be in Webster’s Woods at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

A highlight will be the unveiling of Glasswood Grove, a new permanent sculpture installation created by local artist Cherrie LaPorte in collaboration with her husband Jorge Ayala. The mixed-media work of glass, wood and metal was inspired by the landscapes and natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

Visitors also will be able to view “Field Notes,” the current exhibit in the center’s Esther Webster Gallery.

While in the gallery, visitors will be able to take part in a scavenger hunt and play Bird Bingo.

There also will be art stations along the main path through the woods and a solstice crown station in the meadow.

At 12:30 p.m., visitors can meet the authors and enjoy live readings of the new Poetry in the Park poems from Olympic Peninsula Authors and hear from Nellie Bridge, the Clallam County Poet Laureate, in the center’s courtyard.

The poems are installed along the trails through the woods.

At 1 p.m., the Harmonica Pocket will take the stage in the meadow, followed by Deadwood Revival at 2:30 p.m. and the Mort Crim All Stars at 4 p.m.

A beer garden will be set up in the meadow, and Pacific Pantry, Dragon’s Brew Coffee and High Country Doughnuts will be set along the main path.