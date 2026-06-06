Tickets on sale for winery’s summer concert series

PORT ANGELES — Tickets are on sale for Olympic Cellars Winery’s Summer Concert series.

Tickets for the Aug. 8 performance by Good Day Sunshine are available for $30 each at https://square.link/u/nstMkcmy.

The Aug. 15 show by the Fat Chance Band also costs $30 per person at https://square.link/u/HbxCCqWl.

Tickets for both shows are available for $50 per person at https://square.link/u/vlx7wIul.

The concerts are performed outdoors, rain or shine.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performances.

Seating is festival style. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets as well as a picnic meal.