Tickets on sale for winery’s summer concert series
Published 1:30 am Saturday, June 6, 2026
PORT ANGELES — Tickets are on sale for Olympic Cellars Winery’s Summer Concert series.
Tickets for the Aug. 8 performance by Good Day Sunshine are available for $30 each at https://square.link/u/nstMkcmy.
The Aug. 15 show by the Fat Chance Band also costs $30 per person at https://square.link/u/HbxCCqWl.
Tickets for both shows are available for $50 per person at https://square.link/u/vlx7wIul.
The concerts are performed outdoors, rain or shine.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performances.
Seating is festival style. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets as well as a picnic meal.